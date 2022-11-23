The Ioor (Joor) Family owned a large holding of land in what would later be known as Lakeshore and Clermont Harbor in the mid-Nineteenth Century. John Ioor called his plantation “Point Clear” (Point Claire). It was located east of Bayou Caddy. Today, a strip of marshland west of Bayou Caddy is named Point Clear, but this particular spot would not have been suitable for a plantation.
An ancestor of H. C. Joor, George Joor, lived on a plantation in South Carolina which he called “Clermont,” and at one time there was once a Clermont County in South Carolina. George Joor’s grandson, John Ioor, purchased a tract of land sometime in the 1820s, 3,990 acres (six square miles) that included Lakeshore and Clermont Harbor. He was an absentee landlord of this plantation who owned slaves and grew cotton. John lived in Woodville, Mississippi, but he traveled to the plantation several times a year. His son, Peter Ioor, moved to Hancock County around 1871. Peter married Charlotte Withers Herron (1810-1871) of Charleston, South Carolina.
In 1897, Judge John Ioor and Professor F. C. Bordage, Sr., purchased the property which they called “Clermont City” and laid down or filed with the county the original plat of streets. Two of these streets today bear the names of Ioor and Bordage. Other names of the Ioor family are also currently street names: Herron, Guignard, and Poinsett. Bordage was a principal of the Waveland Public School and served as the deputy county clerk and assessor. By 1911, there were fifteen resident property owners and five non-residents, probably from New Orleans.
It was in that year that a new enterprise, the Gulf Coast Development Company (GCD), was formed. The village was renamed “Clermont Harbor” because the new owners of most of the land intended to dig a magnificent lake with a harbor. By 1913, the President of the GCD, Charles Hopkins, proposed building a hotel with the hope that one day Clermont Harbor would be the “Riviera of New Orleans.” Hopkins built the Harbor Inn which was a beautiful hotel with Greek Revival architecture. Sadly, the Hurricane of 1915 nearly destroyed the building. Nevertheless, Hopkins rebuilt the hotel in 1926. The village had survived and in this time frame there were two groceries, two bars, two churches, an ice cream parlor, and a commuter train.
The Harbor Inn was enjoyed by visitors during the Depression. However, the hotel failed financially, and was put up for sale in 1946, and was sold to Wilfred Guerin and the Clermont Harbor Hotel Corporation. Unfortunately, the hotel burned down that year. The community of Clermont Harbor was a popular beach resort destination for fifty-nine years despite the inconveniences of Hurricane Betsy (1965) and Hurricane Camille (1969). Even so, Hurricane Katrina in 2005 destroyed all the buildings leaving only the raw land. Today, there are only a few camps on raised piers in what is now a ghost town.
In our next column the era of oil-drilling in Clermont Harbor will be presented.
