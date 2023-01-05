In the second half of the Eighteenth Century the Gulf Coast was in a period of transition both politically and economically. During this Colonial Period of our history this land called West Florida was transferred from France to Great Britain in 1763, and then to Spain in 1783. The Pearl River Valley looked attractive to potential settlers, but the threat of attacks from Indians, pirates, or robbers as well as the unreliability of land claims discouraged migration. This state of relative chaos was recognized by all the various players in this drama, but skilled local leadership was needed to facilitate the inevitable annexation by the United States of the Gulf Coast. In these precarious but crucial times an “indispensable man” was needed like George Washington in the founding of the United States. Simon Favre was the “indispensable man” in this chapter of Hancock History.
Simon Favre was born in Mobile in 1760. His father, Jean Claude Favre (1721-1782) learned the Choctaw Muskhogean language from his father, Jean Baptiste Favre. This family earned a good reputation as interpreters because they were educated and natural linguists who enjoyed living with the local Choctaw Indians. In 1763 Jean Claude was the translator at the assemblies between the French, British, and local Indians to explain the change of dominion of West Florida. Jean Claude received a land grant of five hundred acres on the Pearl River at the site of the future town of Napoleon. Jean Claude was the first non-Native Indian resident in this region of the East Pearl River. Jean Claude married Marguerite Wietz (1740-1805) from Mobile. The Favres were a respected family in Mobile and quite involved with the local politics. They were well educated for the times and responsible for much oral and written correspondence with the various governments and Indian chiefs.
Simon was a successful entrepreneur or businessman who owned a schooner with a crew of around seven experienced seamen who were probably black slaves. Simon owned several pieces of land and was a land speculator. He raised cattle on his land and operated a cotton gin in Pearlington. He probably grew some cotton on his plantation, but evolved as an important middle man for the cotton supply chain produced on plantations upriver. After ginning, the cotton would be sold in New Orleans. At the site of the future town of Napoleon he had a store. After his death in 1813 his estate recorded fifty-six slaves, 225 head of cattle, fifty horses, one schooner, and 5000 acres of land, for total assets of $20,000. Indeed, Simon was described at the time as an educated planter with a diversified portfolio who conducted business all along the coast from New Orleans to Mobile in the first decade of the Nineteenth Century
Simon married Celeste Rochon (1777-1840) in 1801 in Mobile and they moved to Pearlington in 1804. They had six children. Simon reputedly had seven other children from three previous mistresses.
The strategic location of the East Pearl River as the boundary of the USA (after the Louisiana Purchase in 1803) and Spanish West Florida gave Simon control of the inland communication between these two local governments. He was more than an interpreter, but an intermediary. The Spanish government made Simon Commandant of the Pearl River area, instrumental in the assignment of land grants. After the United States annexed West Florida, Simon switched allegiance seamlessly from Spain to the United States. Consequently, Dr. William Flood, on behalf of Governor William Claiborne, made Simon Justice of the Peace for the Pearl River Valley. Simon was described in Flood’s report “as a planter, owns a large stock, and is an educated and very respectable man.” Simon died in 1813.
In present day Hancock County there are many inhabitants with the surname Favre. One very famous and beloved direct descendant of Simon is Brett Favre. Brett was the great quarterback of the Green Bay Packers that was recently inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
