In a previous column the important Nimrod Smith family was introduced to the reader. One of his descendants, Jody Smith, lives in Steep Hollow and his life story has been presented. Some of the rest of this family tree is of interest.
Jody’s mother, Charleen Ladnier Jones (b. 1935), attended Steep Hollow School from grades one through six. She then attended middle school and high school at the Savannah School. Charleen married one of her high school classmates, Billy Ladnier, in 1963 and later Leonard “Luke” Jones (1942-1991) in 1974. She belongs to the Steep Hollow Baptist Church. In the 1940’s, there was a division in the church, and half of the members broke away and built the Crane Creek Baptist Church. Charleen was a school bus driver her senior year of high school. She also worked at the local Chief Petty Officer’s Club. It was there that she met Luke.
Charleen remembers when dresses were made out of material that was used to package animal feed and flour. A farmer’s wife chose a particular feed sack based on the specific pattern embedded in the fabric that matched the pattern on the last sack her family had purchased so that a dress would have a uniform design. She also remembers the reason that dairy farming disappeared in the mid-Twentieth Century. It was because of a public health requirement that dairy farmers use electrical milking machines rather than milking the cows by hand.
Charleen’s second husband, Luke Jones, was a Native American and is Jody’s father. Luke was a Navy Seabee (nickname for CB = Construction Battalion) for twenty-three years. He served four tours of duty in the Vietnam War. Unfortunately, he was exposed to Agent Orange. He died in 1991 from cardiovascular toxicity complications from Agent Orange. Jody’s maternal grandparents were Biser Smith (1910-2005) and Wilma Harriel (1915-2005). Biser worked at the local sawmill and later made supplemental income with the Mississippi Highway Department. They lived at the intersection of Barth Road and Highway 53. They had several cows, and milking them was part of Jody’s childhood chores.
The Shaws were another old and famous family of pioneer settlers in this general neighborhood. They migrated from Georgia and the Carolinas. The first Shaw to settle in the Crane Creek neighborhood was John Gadsden Shaw (1819-1885). His grandson, Gilbert Shaw (1878-1943), married Melvina Ladner (1883-1973). They built a one story, two-pen, dogtrot house of log construction in Barth, a neighborhood adjacent to Steep Hollow. A dogtrot is a breeze-way that connects two parts of a house. This Nineteenth Century domestic farm site has fortunately been preserved as an outdoor museum and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is called “The Shaw Homestead” and was acquired by Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain. This treasure is also a Mississippi Coast National Heritage Area.
The Shaw Homestead contains several buildings besides the main house that include a separate kitchen, smoke house, jar house, corn crib, small grist mill, tractor shed, and barn. This historic site is open to the public twice a year, giving visitors a chance to see original folk architecture. These buildings were constructed by these pioneers themselves and few log houses of this vintage are still standing in the United States. The Shaws had little money, limited materials, and no formal training as architects or builders. Yet the log dogtrot house was a unique American housing type, prevalent in the Tidewater South, consisting of two “pens” or structures, covered by a common or single roof with an open hallway between the two pens, allowing cross-circulation on hot, summer days. The notched corners of the logs employed by these pioneers indicates remarkable carpentry skills. The kitchen was usually built as a separate structure away from the main house as a protection from fires.
The Shaw Homestead is a house and not a cabin. The term “cabin” designated a more primitive log structure that is smaller, cruder, and more simply built. A log cabin was a temporary shelter for a pioneer family, but a “house” such as the Shaw Homestead represented a more permanent and proper structure for a family living in the Piney Woods. At the turn of the Twentieth Century, this farm house had no fences to keep livestock within pastureland. Livestock such as sheep, hogs, and cows were free-ranging in the adjacent forest. The only fences were situated around large truck gardens or other yards designated to keep the animals out. There were fields of sugar cane, clover (hay), and corn on the farm. Sugar cane was converted to molasses on the premises. Fruit trees and nut trees also provided food. The Shaws kept a large herd of sheep which they sheered each spring. The income from the wool was significant supplemental income for the very few items that they could not produce themselves.
In conclusion, Steep Hollow has many inhabitants that are descendants of the several old pioneer farm families such as the Smith, Shaw, Saucier, Breland, Dedeaux, Herdon, and Harriel clans. Jody Jones and his mother, Charleen, live in the same old neighborhood where many earlier generations of ancestors lived and prospered. Charleen has witnessed many changes in her lifetime such as an unpaved Highway 53 before 1960. In the 1940’s and 1950’s two major crops were pecans and tung nuts. Other crops cultivated which have diminished over time are corn, oats, soybeans, and cotton. Jody and his wife, Jenae, live in the same old neighborhood and have shared their family history for this article. The Shaw Homestead is a historic treasure maintained as an outdoor museum. The farm is preserved in much the form that existed when the family raised sheep. It demonstrates vividly the world of these pioneer farmers who are the ancestors of many citizens of Hancock and Pearl River counties. When the Shaw Homestead announces the next time it will be open to the public in the fall of 2023, this information will be presented in a future column.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.