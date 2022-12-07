Russell Guerin has researched and published much history of Hancock County. He is very proud of his work on one of the most beautiful old waterfront mansions in Waveland, the Pirate House, which was destroyed by Hurricane Camille. The building was constructed around 1803 and was a perfect example of the Louisiana planter type of house. Charles Gayarre writes in his “History of Louisiana” that “Negros were smuggled into the territory through Spanish possessions by way of Lakes Borgne, Pontchartrain, and Maurepas.” Guerin discovered documentation in Colonial Spanish records indicating ownership of the Pirate House by Louis Boisdore and Antonine Peytavin who were related by marriage. Peytavin was a resident merchant of New Orleans whose family were planters in South Louisiana around Convent in St. James Parish. In addition, Peytavin bought and sold slaves both legally and illegally. Louisiana records show that he had 218 known legal transactions in slaves. The Pirate House was a site of dealing slaves serving as a relay station to transfer this precious cargo from ocean-going vessels to smaller boats such as schooners and sloops for the passage around New Orleans to the Mississippi River above the port for the ultimate destination of the cotton plantations around Natchez. The Pirate House was dealing slaves in 1806-1807 when it was seized by Spanish authorities for slave trafficking in 1807. Guerin successfully debunked local legend that this house was owned and operated by the infamous pirate, Jean Lafitte.
Another legend peddled around Hancock County for over a century was the one that claimed President Andrew Jackson bought land in the present-day location of Buccaneer Park next to Clermont Harbor. The Plantation was known as “Sea Song.” Russell did some excellent research which demonstrated quite convincingly that it was the president’s son, Andrew Jackson, Jr., who bought the property from Asa Russ around 1860. A careful review of the letters of Andrew Junior’s wife, Sarah Jackson, at that time established that she and her husband were only briefly occupants of that famous plantation.
In 2014, Russell published “Early Hancock County,” one of the most important books about our county. The book covers diverse subjects such as Indians, pirates, plantations, slavery, the Civil War, tax rolls, and early pioneer life. He was fascinated by old records, property deeds, death certificates, court documents, and newspaper articles. He enjoyed researching subjects as much as he liked writing history and reported “…sometimes doing research, just when you think that you are at a dead end, there is a surprise discovery and an ‘eureka moment!’” Russell donated his entire website of over ninety articles about history to the Hancock County Historical Society available to all for purposes of research and study. The Award Committee of the Mississippi Historical Society selected Russell Guerin to be presented an Award of Merit at the March 10-11 meeting in Hattiesburg.
In conclusion, the streets of Clermont Harbor are mostly empty, and the forest has regrown over most of the original lots. The street names are still visible and reminders of the early planter families that owned cotton plantations or cobbled together land development enterprises to establish a beach resort destination. Sadly, hurricanes ultimately destroyed the “Riviera of New Orleans.” Historian Russell Guerin wrote much of the history of this special place. He has been a mentor and a role model for the members of the Hancock County Historical Society.
