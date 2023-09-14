The Gulf of Mexico was subject to a major German submarine attack to Allied shipping in the beginning of World War II from March to August 1942. Although there was little publicity of this naval warfare during the war, or limited recording in history books since the war, the inhabitants of Hancock County were very much aware of these attacks on the tankers and cargo ships by German U-Boats plying our coastal waters. A coastal blackout in Hancock County was instituted in May 1942 because cargo ships that followed the coastline were visible as a silhouette at night against lights onshore by lurking German submarines forming easy targets. Residents of Bay St. Louis and Waveland such as the beloved historian, Russell Guerin, remembered seeing the fires on the horizon during those months in 1942. A burning tanker ship could take nine days to burn and be visible one hundred miles away.
Of the twenty-three German U-Boats that took part in this campaign in the Gulf, fourteen found and successfully sunk a total of fifty-six Allied ships. These included twenty-eight oil tankers, twenty-two freighters, one passenger liner, one fishing vessel, and one sailing ship. Finally, in August 1942, the US Navy addressed the problem in the Gulf and drove the German U-Boats out of these waters. The Coast Guard instituted airplane patrols of the Gulf Coast and one plane sunk a German U-Boat on August 1, 1942. Subsequently, the Germans abandoned the Gulf for the rest of World War II and returned to the North Atlantic Ocean.
Today, submarines play a significant role in the US Navy fleet of gunboats and American blue-water power projection over the oceans of the world, especially in the South China Sea. Although it has been popular in recent press releases to comment on Chinese naval strength and its large number of vessels (approximately 320 vs. USA 280), these numbers are misleading. The US fleet has twice the aggregate tonnage than China and a 10:1 advantage in gunboat missiles. China has more sea-faring vessels in its navy, but the US ships are much bigger.
The US has seventy-one nuclear submarines compared to six possessed by the Chinese Navy which does have forty-seven inferior diesel submarines. These gunboats are called either attack submarines or “boomers.” The “boomers” carry the intercontinental ballistic missiles that have nuclear warheads and are scattered all over the globe, providing part of the nuclear deterrent which might risk mutually assured deterrence if any country started a nuclear war. The nickname is employed because the missiles go boom on a target site such as a city. There are eighteen boomers. Our attack submarines participate in actual naval battle combined with navy surface gunboats and aircraft. The US Navy has fifty-three nuclear powered attack submarines whereas China has only four nuclear powered attack subs.
Hancock County is the home of the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) which is a key tenant in the John C. Stennis Space Center. This big installation employs many local citizens and servicemen and has the nickname among the locals of “NAVO.” The US Navy has launched one hundred unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV’s) or “gliders” that collect environmental data and monitor enemy submarine activity. These gliders are directed to predetermined locations and monitored by NAVO pilots based in the Stennis Space Center in Hancock County. Thus, a network of hydroacoustic sensors use sonar technology to detect enemy submarines that navigate close to our coastal borders and/or strategic military locations such as the South China Sea.
During World War II in 1942 there was considerable German U-Boat activity in the Gulf of Mexico witnessed by the citizens of Hancock County. The US has more advanced and capable naval technology than any other navy. The US Navy’s global reach, power projecting capabilities, and a vast array of aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, and surface vessels solidify its status as the dominant naval force on earth. The US Navy alone maintains the open sea lanes in all international waters for all cargo ships of all countries which is critical for our robust global economy. In fact, according to the geopolitical strategist, Peter Zeihan, the combined navies of the wider world have less than one-tenth the blue water power projection capacity of the US Navy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.