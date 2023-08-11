From the 1920’s through the 1930’s, a railroad boom town called Barth emerged right next to Steep Hollow. The Hines Lumber Company built a Southern Mississippi Railroad that connected two big sawmills in The Kiln and Lumberton. The Barth timber camp located just north of the county line between Hancock County and Pearl River County became an important equipment depot after most of the virgin pine timber in Hancock County was cut down. Barth was now in a central location for the remaining virgin forests in northern Hancock, Harrison, Stone, and Pearl River counties. The town of Barth was incorporated in 1917. By the end of 1920, the Hines Company had moved over 150 families into worker shacks and the town had more people than any other place in Pearl River County including Poplarville or Picayune. The Hines Lumber Company also had a passenger train that ran from the Kiln to Lumberton that consisted of three passenger cars and a caboose.
In Barth there were cafes, hotels, general stores, hardware stores, clothing stores, and one silent movie theater. In this era few citizens in the adjacent communities of Steep Hollow owned cars, and this railroad was the best means of transportation. Steep Hollow residents took advantage of the Barth markets. This north/south railroad connected at Lumberton from which the Southern Railroad extended north to Hattiesburg and south to New Orleans. Sadly, Hines moved his timber business to Burns, Oregon, in 1929. Everyone in Barth lost their jobs by the end of 1929. Barth became a ghost town in three months. Today there is no evidence of this town as you drive down the Old Barth Road.
In the adjacent neighborhood of the aforementioned Steep Hollow in our last column, several generations of the Ladner Family have farmed along the Hubert Ladner Road. Steep Hollow is not an incorporated town, but it is a neighborhood with a shared identity and an affectionate sense of place. There is a popular “Big Mama’s Restaurant” on Highway 53 in the center of Steep Hollow. Also noted is the Volunteer Fire Department, an active Masonic Lodge, a slaughterhouse, a men’s rehab in the old church, and an automobile detail shop. Over the years six different general stores have come and gone.
The boundaries of Steep Hollow neighborhood are north to McNeill McHenry Road, east to Connie Hariel Road, west to Bouie Road, and south to the line between Hancock County and Pearl River County.
In conclusion, the residents of Steep Hollow cherish their special identity and history. Dubois and Patricia Ladner live on land which has been home of this branch of the Ladner family for 120 plus years. They live in a cove much like the cove nearby which was the Saucier homestead. The Saucier family gave the colorful name “Steep Hollow” to this place which was adopted and embraced by all their descendants in the Nineteenth Century and is loved by the living Ladners of today. A railroad boom town called Barth next to Steep Hollow has come and gone. Today, Steep Hollow is witnesing an influx of migrants or “city folks” from urban communities such as New Orleans who buy land and build summer or retirement houses.
