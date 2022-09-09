An enduring landmark in Ansley is the famous LaFrance Marina in the village on Bayou Campbell. The story of “Poss” LaFrance symbolizes the character and spirit of this neighborhood in the Twentieth Century. Jules “Poss” LaFrance (1913-2008) was born in Ansley. His father was from Point la Hache, LA, but his mother was from the local Dorn and Ladner families, two of the oldest in the area. His family spoke French, but Poss hated the language and refused to speak it, preferring English. His mother’s family also had some Choctaw blood. His uncle coined the nickname “Poss” when he was a boy, but its meaning is obscure. Poss had only three years of grammar school, which was located two miles from his home. Nevertheless, he was a “truly educated man who was successful in a variety of pursuits,” but is principally known for the marina which bears his name. Poss and that marina embody the soul of Ansley.
In 1923 the village of Ansley had around fourteen families, and the center of this small hamlet was where the railroad tracks crossed the main road. Poss’s family lived in a two-room cottage with open windows and mosquitoes most of the year. Poss did physical labor at an early age. He married Mabel Dorn (1906-1988) in 1939, and they started a fishing camp in 1940. They lived in a two-room bungalow, “trapped, run cows, and raised hogs,” glad to survive hard times during the Depression.
Poss started collecting skiffs for rental to fishermen for $1.50 a day. He repaired old broken ones and learned how to build new ones from cypress wood. In 1948, Poss started working for the county clearing roads, which had been overgrown since the Hurricane of 1947. It was so bad that a horse and wagon could barely make it through the Old Lower Bay Road and Whites Road which provided the only byway from Ansley to Pearlington.
In 1953, Poss bought a used fishing boat from a man who lived in Shell Beach, LA, for $3,500 which he named “Mabel L” after his wife. The Biloxi-type power boat was thirty-five feet long with a shallow hull made of cypress. Poss could now fish for live bait such as shrimp, cocahoe minnows, and small crabs, used by his customers fishing for salt water reds and specks. Business improved with the addition of the live bait boat. As he made more money, he added improvements such as a wharf, the LaFrance Marina store, a live bait shop, and a fuel dock. In 1973, Poss sold out the whole operation to Dave Robertson from Independence, LA. Poss then retired. He passed away in 2008 and was buried in the Bayou Caddy Catholic Church Cemetery next to Mabel.
In our next column the history of the LaFrance Marina will be continued. In addition, the large liquid natural gas (LNG) depot owned by the Kinder Morgan company will be presented.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.