One of the important towns on the distal Pearl River in Hancock County was Gainesville, which is now a ghost town. In his book Pearl River: Highway to Glory Land, S.G. Thigpen reports that “Wide, deep, slow flowing Pearl River was the beckoning highway that lured the early pioneers to this undeveloped region so rich in natural resources. Because the wide river made shipping easy and because there were immense quantities of timber along the river, the towns of Pearlington, Logtown, and Gainesville became important industrial and business communities.”
In 1809 the aforementioned town of Gainesville was called “Cottonport” and a young doctor, Dr. Ambrose Gaines, came to this settlement and fell in love with the location. This spot was on a perfectly level bluff bank with a number of handsome live oak trees. Gaines was a handsome young doctor and saw that the town needed a doctor and saw that the village needed to be organized into a town. Gaines entered a claim and a Spanish land grant was issued in 1810. He promptly named the location “Gaines Bluff.” Wisely, Gaines generously gave small parcels of the land to the squatters already there and he then planned a town and sold plots. He gained considerable wealth by selling plots to newcomers. By 1817 Mississippi had become a state and Hancock County was formed. Water transportation was the only practical means of travel and Pearlington, Gainesville, and Biloxi became the most important ports on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Gainesville and Pearlington evolved as shipping centers that served the upper Pearl River Valley cotton plantations and New Orleans. Farm products were transported by wagon to Gainesville. Cotton was transported to Pearlington for ginning. All products that were put on schooners from Gainesville and Pearlington were shipped to New Orleans. Shieldsboro (Bay St. Louis) retained its own individual character as principally a resort town. Planters from South Carolina began to migrate in large numbers to the upper Pearl River Valley in this time frame of 1820-1850.
In 1837 Gainesville was made the county seat of Hancock County. The Indian village of Center/Caesar proved inconvenient for travel by all the citizens of Hancock County which at that time included present day Harrison, Stone, and Pearl River Counties. In 1853 the Courthouse in Gainesville burned down. All land records, etc. were lost in this disastrous fire. The earliest newspaper in Hancock County was the Gainesville Advocate published around 1846.
William “Captain Bill” Poitevent (1814-1890) was an entrepreneur who migrated from North Carolina to Pearlington and made a fortune owning and operating ships on the Pearl River and the Gulf Coast. He married Mary Amelia Russ (1819-1873) from Pearlington. Schooners and small sloops and catboats were the principal vessels carrying freight and passengers before the advent of steamboats. Poitevant built a general store and a lumber mill in Gainesville with the profits from the carrying trade. He also raised a herd of cattle and owned two steamboats that serviced Gainesville. In 1846 Henry Weston (1823-1912) migrated from Maine to work for Poitevent. Weston would later build a giant lumber mill in Logtown.
These early pioneer timber entrepreneurs from the aforementioned historic families of Hancock County in the later Nineteenth Century morphed into titans of the lumber business. These mills and the wealth they created were the foundation of a more modern and diversified economy in the twentieth Century.
By 1875 Gainesville had sixteen places of business: six general stores, three blacksmith shops, shoe cobbler, a grist mill, two taverns, two dry goods stores, two drug stores a telegraph office, and a number of steamboats. Gainesville had become a major economic center and it was the best town for farmers to shop for staples. They brought their hides, corn, and butter and drove their horses, cows, hogs, and turkeys to sell at the Gainesville stores. A substantial amount of livestock was shipped by steamboat from this trading center to New Orleans.
Gainesville and Pearlington competed during the Nineteenth Century for dominance in this competitive maritime commercial marketplace. Gainesville was a busier port in the mid century, but after the Civil War, Pearlington emerged as the larger community and dominant commercial center. The railroads were an important stimulant to the timber industry and the Sawmill Era lasted until 1930. Nevertheless, after the railroads were built, the Pearl River was no longer the highway for commerce or travel. When the timber mills closed down the towns along the Pearl River diminished in population. By the early 1920’s, Gainesville had declined to an almost deserted village. Daily boat service to Gainesville was discontinued.
In the early 1960’s, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) acquired 220 square miles including Gainesville to build the Mississippi Test Facility-later renamed the Stennis Space Center. NASA reinterred 141 graves from the Gainesville Baptist Church Cemetery and the Gainesville Colored Cemetery in 1964 and buried them nearby at the Spring Branch Church Cemetery and the New Hope Baptist Cemetery in Waveland. Gainesville played an important role in this early economic history of Hancock County, but today Gainesville is a ghost town, but this special place is not forgotten.
