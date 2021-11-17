The Dill and Vizard turpentine kiln in Bayou LaCroix (Dillville) coexisted with the sawmill in the second half of the 19th century. The Hancock Naval Stores Company bought it out around 1910. Nevertheless, the town of Bayou LaCroix was called Dillville until the 1930’s. R.R. Perkins, who was a key figure in the turpentine industry in Hancock County, organized this turpentine company. Perkins came to Mississippi from South Carolina and organized into two conglomerates all of the ten kilns in the county. The Hancock County Naval Stores Company was domiciled in Dillville; and this enterprise was worth $250,000, working seventy crops with ten t.housand turpentine boxes each. Schooners shipped Naval Stores products of turpentine, resin, tar, and pitch in the early days and by tugboats/barges later. They loaded the barrels of product at the wharves at Bayou LaCroix for distribution to Mobile, New Orleans, and Gulfport. In Gulfport the barrels of navel stores were transferred to ocean-going vessels headed for European ports.
By the turn of the 20th century Dillville had become a small, but busy commercial port on a navigable waterway-Bayou LaCroix. The port community boasted a sawmill, turpentine kiln, church, school, store, cemetery, post office, and over one hundred residents. Many of the farmers worked part-time in the kiln and sawmill operation to supplement their income, especially in the off-season.
The sawmill operation at Bayou LaCroix was the R.J. Williams Lumber Company that was one of the best-equipped yellow pine mills in south Mississippi in that era. Logs were transferred to the mill from the piney forest by a network of small gauge “dummy lines” hauled by small logging railroad engines. The company also maintained a shingle mill. After all the huge virgin pine trees were cut down in Hancock County, the sawmill era ended about 1930, and the turpentine kilns and lumber sawmills went out of business. All that remains today at the site of the old sawmill is the “old mill pond” which is near the original Zengerling house.
Like many small towns in Hancock County, sustenance farmers survived economically in the first half of the 20th century through the Depression in spite of the demise of the turpentine and timber industries. The farmers raised livestock and grew crops such as corn, sweet potatoes, and watermelons. A community of closely-knit families thrived on small tracts of land of forty to one hundred acres. The old one room Dillville wooden school building taught twelve to thirty white and Indian children in 1907. By 1920, there were seventeen pupils. Family names recorded on a 1920 photograph of the schoolchildren included Zengerling, Ladner, Moran, Johnson, Lusich, and Favre. Other family names engraved on tombstones in the cemetery include Garcia, Sones, Wainwright, Asher, and Rutherford.
Prior to 1948, the Holy Cross Catholic Church held mass once a month performed by Monsignor Gmelch. After 1948, a mass was given every Sunday. The little church had a central hall or nave for the congregation and a small choir loft in the back of the church. A small dressing room or closet (Sacristy) for the priest was built next to the sanctuary where the altar was located. A pubic bathroom was available behind the church. A propane tank near the church was connected to the heater. The church could hold forty worshipers. In the 1960’s, the building was moved to St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Edwardsville on Longfellow Drive to become a community center. To this day, a local priest still; conducts a “blessing” of the LaCroix cemetery on All Saints’s Day, November 1st of each year.
During the 1940’s, adjacent to the cemetery, a racetrack was built by a man named Litoff. The races were sulkng horse carriages (a lightweight two-wheeled single seat cart). Stables for the horses were present next to the racetrack, surrounded by a cypress fence. On the other side of the Bayou LeCroix Road, a man named Schwilk built an outdoor picnic venue that he rented to corporations for large company picnics for up to five hundred guests. The park had a pool, a lifeguard, and a caretaker.
In 1964, NASA established a buffer zone taking one third of the land in Hancock County, forcing the residents in small towns such as Logtown, Santa Rosa, Napoleonville, Gainesville, Westonia, and Bayou LaCroix to relocate elsewhere in the county. Many members of the Ladner and Zengerling families moved to Ansley. Bayou LeCroix is now a ghost town. The cemetery is still maintained by the descendants of the original settlers, but no building such as the church remains.
Today, much of the land in Bayou LeCroix is owned by the prominent New Orleans Hunter White Family. This large tract of timberland is used for recreation such as hunting. A large amount of this land was originally acquired by Emile Joseph Cue, Jr., a prominent business and political leader in the county during the first half of the 20th century.
In conclusion, the story of Bayou LeCroix is another testament to the importance of small towns in the formation of the civilization and culture of Hancock County over the last two hundred years. Many old families in the county can boast of some Choctaw ancestry because white pioneer settlers in Bayou LeCroix and in other historic communities enjoyed having these Indian neighbors. A walk through the Bayou LaCroix Cemetery will reveal the names of the important old families that worked their farms and owned land, a few for four generations. The historic Zengerling and Ladner families will be the subject of a forthcoming column.
