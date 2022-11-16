There are several communities in the past in Hancock County that have come and gone and might be considered ghost towns. One such beach village was Clermont Harbor. Some of the ‘old timers,’ like Russell Guerin, the historian, remember with fond memories childhood summers in Clermont Harbor. The Guerin Family played an important role in the story of Clermont Harbor, and Russell Guerin is one of the most significant historians of Hancock County.
There is a patch of terra firma forest land in Hancock County that is next to the shoreline of Lake Borgne affectionately known as Clermont Harbor. It is relatively high ground situated between two large marshes (Jackson Marsh and Otis Marsh) ideal for Indian and early pioneer settlers. Historically, it is east of Lakeshore or Bayou Caddy and west of Waveland.
The history of this place goes back over two centuries because pioneer settlers and planters bought the land and established plantations and farms. At the turn of the twentieth Century, a town was established as a business enterprise called Clermont City/ Clermont Harbor. This community survived adversities such as fire and hurricanes until 2005 when Hurricane Katrina ravished the Gulf Coast.
During the nineteenth Century, much of Hancock County was owned by several wealthy planters that raised cattle, grew crops such as cotton, and cut timber. From west to east along the coast, from the East Pearl River to Bay St. Louis (Shieldsboro) were the families of Dolby (Dolby’s Point), John Francis Hamtramck (J.F.H.) Claiborne (Laurel Wood), LaFontaine, Ladner (Ansley), Joor/Ioor (Point Clear), Asa Russ/Jackson (Sea Song), and Morin (Waveland). Thus, an upper echelon of wealthy planter families (as well as other businessmen entrepreneurs in the schooner carrying trade and timber industry) emerged and prospered in this area. These men and women were community boosters who served in public office and prudently managed the affairs of the county and promoted improvement s like roads, bridges, waterway management, and construction of public buildings. The descendants of these key families over five generations represent an important and valuable bedrock foundation of Hancock County society today.
In our next column, the Ioor/Joor Family history will be presented. This family first established a plantation in this area. The origin of the name ‘Clermont’ will be revealed as well as the business enterprise to develop a beach resort destination.
