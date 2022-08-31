The introduction of railroads to the Gulf Coast provided Hancock County citizens and
businesses the opportunity for local and long-distance travel. In Hancock County, there were several depots: Bay St. Louis, Waveland (x2), Clermont Harbor, Lakeshore, Ansley, Claiborne, and Baldwin Lodge. Another stop was English Lookout right across the East Pearl River in Louisiana from the Baldwin Lodge. At English Lookout, there was a post office and the Dunbar Seafood Cannery after 1915. Passengers and cargo detrained at English Lookout and caught the small packet steam-driven boat up the river to Pearlington, Logtown, and Gainesville. Hancock Bank sent one of its officers everyday by this connection to its branch in Logtown. The L & N Railroad embraced its role in providing back and forth commuter service all day to these small towns like Ansley in the county, which promoted growth of population and prosperity. In Ansley, there was a post office, an elementary school, a church, and a tavern. A Weston Lumber Mill railroad spur connected Logtown with the L & N line at Ansley, presumably for transport of freight such as lumber products.
At the turn of the Twentieth Century, there was a plethora of fishing camps/clubs along the marshes of the Gulf Coast. In that era, the L & N Railroad stopped, if requested, at the fishing camps in the Lake Catherine and East Pearl River areas. Some fishing camps had names such as the Rigolets Club, Tally-Ho Club, Pine Island Club, We-Go-Fishing Club, and the Baldwin Lodge.
Albert Baldwin (1834-1912) was a prominent New Orleans businessman who built a lodge or clubhouse in 1892 on the east end of the L & N bridge across the East Pearl River. Although Baldwin was a migrant from Massachusetts to New Orleans, he married well in 1862 to Arthemise Bouligny (1846-1911). The Baldwins had six children. Mr. Baldwin had financial interests in several businesses including banking. Moreover, he was a generous philanthropist. The Baldwins entertained lavishly. Mr Baldwin was a member of the Boston Club and the King of Carnival in New Orleans one year. This high society couple entertained General U.S. Grant once at the Baldwin Lodge.
Baldwin died suddenly at his lodge in 1912. He was discovered by a servant, but although physicians and nurses were summoned, he never regained consciousness, presumably having suffered a massive stroke. Ironically, the day preceding his death, Baldwin was in good spirits and felt well. After he died in 1912, the lodge remained in the family. Specifically, in 1922 it was transferred to his daughter, Alice Baldwin Vairin. The lodge was destroyed completely in the Hurricane of 1947, but the pool and some walkways remained.
In conclusion, the early history of the neighborhood and town of Ansley records the struggle of the hearty pioneers that settled the area to eke out an existence in this vast coastal marshland. These wetlands were replete with abundant fish, seafood, game, and mosquitoes. Jean LaFontaine and his wife, Celeste, are the ancestors of many descendants in Ansley today. The railroad was an important factor in the growth and prosperity of the several towns along its path. The story of the Baldwin Lodge reveals the attraction of the neighborhood to the New Orleans sportsmen looking to hunt and fish. In forthcoming companion articles, the history of Ansley after 1940 will be presented which will highlight the famous LaFrance Marina and a short biography of “Poss” LaFrance.
