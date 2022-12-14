My interest in railroads was rekindled by recent Sea Coast Echo articles noting the potential restart of Amtrac service to the Gulf Coast and excellent articles by the Hancock County Historical Society noting how early development of Hancock County was supported by the rail lines. As a youngster during the late 1940’s, I was blessed to actually observe the monster, noisy, smokey steam engines just before they were replaced by diesel power in the “60’s.
The railroads began in the US about 200 years ago using small steam engines developed by English companies mainly to move granite and rock from rock quarries. The era of railroads in the US began in the 1830’s when the steam engine Tom Thumb was put into service traveling 13 miles at the unheard of speed of about 20 miles per hour. By 1837, over 1200 miles of track were laid. By 1869, construction of the Continental Railroad was completed bringing the two coasts together. By 1900, the rails stretched over 190,000 miles reaching into the most remote of areas or our countryside. Rail travel and movement of goods was king until about 1920 when cars, paved highways and a little later, air travel began to replace some of the train business.
It is hard to imagine the railroads’ impact on the early towns and villages spread throughout the land. Prior to the railroads, most people had never traveled more than five or ten miles from home. Horse travel on dirt paths was exceedingly slow and painstaking. For example, travel time by stagecoach to traverse 400 miles took two to four weeks. Rail travel could do the same in 1 day. Rail travel allowed people to change their place of living with relative ease thus facilitating the huge people movement from East to West during the great Westward expansion of the 1800’s. Railroads greatly facilitated the increase in religious fervor in the early 1800’s know as the Second Great Awakening. Circuit riders traded in their slow horses for the faster rail travel allowing contact with more people in a much shorter time. As an aside, several religious movements emerged during the Second Great Awakening including the Latter Day Saint movement.
Railroads also expanded the market for goods, coal, iron ore and other commodities by making it possible to get far more commodities from farther away and, just as important, ON TIME. Business thrived and expanded as no longer did it take months to get goods from just a few miles away. To understand the enormous effect of the expansion of the railroads, at the time of the Civil War, the US was about 15th in the world in industrial production of all types. By 1900, the US was number one in the world in industrial production, a position it has held ever since.
Early on, it became apparent that something about train scheduling had to be done. With every little town and village setting their own time, it was almost impossible to schedule trains. Too many trains found themselves going opposite directions on a single track. The resulting crash tended to make management somewhat grumpy to say nothing about the toll on engineers, conductors, and passengers. In the Spring of 1883, railroad officials met in a meeting called The General Railroad Time Convention. They agreed to the development of five time zones - Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern and Provincial Standard. On Sunday, November 18, 1883, these time zones took effect. Because of their obvious advantages, the following year, a time convention in Paris led to adoption of the time zones used worldwide today-----all due to railroads.
Another weakness in early railroads was the “link and pin” connections between rail cars. During coupling, a rail worker had to stand between the multi ton cars as they came together and guide the link into the coupler pocket and insert a pin. This procedure was exceptionally dangerous and many workers lost fingers or entire hands. (This led to a somewhat gruesome joke that a large numbers of rail workers were named “lefty”.) This problem was solved by adopting the “Janny” or knuckle coupler used today. The coupler was developed by Eli Janny, a former Confederate Army Officer who patented the devise in 1883. Its use was mandated by Congress in 1893. The results were amazing as this coupler reduced railroad accidents involving couplers from 38% to almost nothing.
Still another problem was evidenced by the limitation of train length to only 10 to 15 cars. Even though larger engines were available to pull much larger trains, the problem was not starting trains…. but stopping them! To stop a train, the brakemen had to climb to the top of each car and turn a handle which applied the railcar’s brakes. He then had to climb or jump to the next car and repeat the operation. The slow process led to very long stopping distances to say nothing of the dangers of moving around on a wobbling rail car top in wet and/or icy cold weather. The system was dangerous and imprecise. A train might stop too soon or too late and sometimes didn’t stop before running into another train or anything else on the tracks. Needless to say, many rail workers did not survive this process. Around 1870, George Westinghouse developed an air brake where by breaks on each car could be activated by a single control located next to the engineer. This immediately led to safer conditions. Even more, immediately, larger engines began pulling trains of 50, 75 and even 100 cars thus improving rail efficiency significantly. These brakes are still used worldwide today not only on railroads but trucks, busses and even amusement parks.
Still another legacy of railroads is the “jargon” that we use today. A local example is “Dummyline” Road in central Hancock county. A “dummyline” is 1800’s railroad lingo for a “temporary rail line.” These were used early in Southern Mississippi history to harvest pine and other trees for sale. After use, the dummylines were usually removed.
Other examples evolved in the small, temporary towns that followed construction of the Transcontinental Railway. A few examples include:
“The Other Side of the Tracks” – Used to distinguish the good “family” side of the tracks from the gambling, drinking and prostitution that took place (usually by design) on the far side of the tracks. Now usually means a less desirable area or location.
“Red Light District” – In order for the supervisors to find workers when needed, the workers were required to place their red signal lanterns on the door of any lady of the night they might be visiting. Thus, these areas were lit by red lights ……and the name a stuck to this day.
Still other examples include:
“Letting Off Steam” – Reducing the steam pressure in a steam locomotive was a common action. Today, it often denotes a “cooling off period” after a confrontation.
“Highball” – Some early trackside signals used a ball. When the ball was highest, the train was cleared to go fast. Thus, going fast.
“End of the Line” – Termination of a rail line. Now denotes termination of events or life or other event coming to an end.
“Side Track” – Railroad for moving a train to the side and off the main line. Now often means any movement away from a specific goal or agenda.
“Blowing Smoke” – Railroad for exhausting steam engine smoke or steam to clear the water from the cylinders or boiler. Used today to denote scamming or otherwise not being particularly truthful or honest.
“Make the grade” – rail talk for a train reaching the top of a long upward incline. Today – Usually denotes success in some endeavor.
Still another railroad legacy were “Road Maps” which were common before today’s GPS Trackers. Prior to the railroads, people in small towns and villages did not have accurate maps or, in many cases, none at all. The railroads introduced maps by necessity so potential rail customers could plan their travels or goods movements. The villagers quickly learned to obtain the rail maps for their own use. For the first time, many people were able to understand where they were and the location of towns and villages around them. With the advent of automobile travel in the 1920’s, the railroad map concept evolved into statewide folding maps of the road system for automobiles and trucks.
The evolution of US railroads was certainly a tumultuous endeavor. But to say the least, the early railroads and the sturdy men who worked on them gave us one of the most colorful events in US history.
