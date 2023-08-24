Being raised in the little South Louisiana town of Donaldsonville, it was easy to assume that my Ramirez name was some type of French derivative. After all, I was also Landry, LeBlanc and Bujol and my grandparents spoke French most of the time. In any case, the subject was of no interest – until the mid-70’s when I was the engineering manager for a group of young engineers in New Orleans.
One day, one of my engineers, who had been visiting a suppliers’ office, noticed my name in a report he found in the suppliers’ waiting room. He made a copy (not sure this was entirely legal… but after 50 years?!) and brought it to me. I eventually got around to reading the report:
THE CANARY ISLANDS MIGRATION to LOUISIANA, 1778 – 1783 “The history and passenger lists of the Islenos volunteer recruits and their families” by Sidney Louis Villere’, March 1970.
To my amazement, I discovered that I was an “Islenos” (pronounced “E-lain-yos”). In plain English, my ancestors came to the US from the Canary Islands in the late 1700’s, had significant influence on Louisiana, and fought with the Americans against the English in the American War of Independence. (I and wife Audrey are eligible to become members of “The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution!” Wow!!)
Anyway, in the 1770’s, the King of Spain was determined to protect his colonies in the New World, particularly in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Because, I suspect, the people on the Spanish mainland were too smart to want to go to such a hot, humid, mosquito infested land, the King sent Spanish officers to the Canary Islands to recruit (shanghai???) so called “volunteers” to Louisiana.
Between 1778 and 1783, eight ships conveyed several hundred Canary Islanders to Louisiana. They were called “Islenos” because their ancestral domain was a chain of small islands about sixty-five miles west of the African coast and southwest of the Spanish peninsular. They were members of the white race and spoke a native Portuguese dialect.
The “Islenos” were brought to four South Louisiana settlements:
“San Bernardo de Galvez” just east of New Orleans in the Verret/Yscloskey area.
“Galveztown”, located on the shores of the Amite River near the current towns of Manchac and Ponchatoula.
“Valenzuela”. Located at Belle Alliance Plantation on the shores of the Chetimachas River which is now Donaldsonville on Bayou Lafourche. (As an aside, both my grand parents and mother were born on Belle Alliance Plantation.)
“Nueva Iberia”, located on the shores of Bayou Teche in Iberia Parish (now New Iberia) near Lafayette, Louisiana.
On May 8, 1799, the King of Spain, Don Carlos III, formally declared war on England and joined with France to support the Americans in their War of Independence. The Islenos, many of whom were soldiers, jumped into the fray with enthusiasm with skirmishes attacking the English at Natchez, Manchac, Baton Rouge, Mobile and Pensacola. Reportedly, some skirmishes took place around Lake Borgne and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The war reached its climax in the South when the Islenos joined the Americans under US General Andrew Jackson to defeat the British under Major General Edward Pakenham in the Battle of New Orleans in 1815.
Details of the battle are available at the Chalmette Battlefield about 5 miles below New Orleans.
A review of the ships’ manifests revealed just how many names that I had previously assumed were of French origin were, in fact, Spanish.
These include names like Rodriguez which the French pronounced “Ro’-drigue” and Martinez which became “Mart’-a-nez”. Others included names like Acosta, Vega, Falcon, Truxillo, Alleman and Marrero.
The word “creole” itself derived from the Spanish “criollo” meaning people born and bread in the New World. This, as opposed to the word “Cajun”, a South Louisiana French derivation meaning descendants of Acadian immigrants, 5,000 of whom arrived in South Louisiana in the late 1700’s. (Actually, Cajuns are known by still another name but the Editor would probably frown on too much specificity here).
We most often think of New Orleans as French, ie the “French Quarter”. However, much of the older parts of New Orleans are almost exclusively Spanish architecture. Main buildings in the French Quarter like the Cabildo and the Presbytere (originally called Casa Curial) flanking St. Louis Cathedral are Spanish architecture, not French. This came about when much of the early French architecture was destroyed by fire during the Spanish rule and, thus, rebuilt with Spanish architecture.
Other Spanish influences include many street names, such as Miro, Gayoso, and Galvez which are Spanish, not French as I had thought for many years. Even some foods have a Spanish derivation. For example, Jambalaya, which I always thought was of South Louisiana French origin, was in fact developed in the French Quarter in an attempt to create a new-world paella. Paella is a classic Spanish rice/seafood dish.
I was surprised to learn that the Islanoes were a nationally recognized group. The Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution actually has a DAR Canary Islander Chapter recognizing the descendants of the men and women patriots, “the Islenos”, who helped and supported the founding of our nation.
In recent years, New Orleans has begun to recognize and celebrate the impact of the Spanish immigrants on the city itself. In March of each year, New Orleans, under the auspices of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana, hosts the annual Los Islenos Fiesta in St. Bernard Parish - the cite of one of the first Islenos settlements - promoting and celebrating the history of the Spanish ancestors. As with almost any South Louisiana celebration, the festa features drinking, food, music, drinking, crafts, and liquor, as well as groups of musicians and dancers from the Canary Islands. (Did I mention drinking?)
Oh Well - LAISSEZ LES BONS TEMPS ROULER !
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.