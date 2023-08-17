“Man’s inhumanity to man makes thousands mourn.” This quote is from a poem by the Scottish poet Robert Burns first published in 1784 that criticizes class inequalities. A perfect example of man’s inhumanity to man was the practice of slavery in America.
The state of Florida’s new social studies curriculum will include lessons on how slavery brought “personal benefit” to enslaved African Americans. The truth is that Africans lived full and productive lives in communities with their families before being captured and brought to America as slaves.
As slaves in America, they learned three basic things:
1. As slaves their worth is measured by how much profit their owners aquired from slave labor.
2. They were not considered as part of the human race.
3. They had no dignity.
In January of 1865, during the Civil War, General William Sherman issued a Field Order to allot 40 acre plots of land to some freed families. He later ordered that the army could lend the freed families a mule. That was the origin of the phrase “40 acres and a mule”. This was truly a visionary program which could have fundamentally altered the futures of African Americans as to systemic racism, economic equality, and race relations in our country.
After President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, his successor Andrew Johnson became president. He overturned General Sherman’s order in the fall of 1865 and had the 40 acre plots returned to the slave owners – the very people who had declared war on the United States. By the end of the Civil War almost all of the allocated 40 acre plots had been returned to white slave owners.
Since the abolition of slavery, some vestiges of this dark time in our history remain.
The fight for equality is ongoing. School desegregation was not complete until 2016. Voter suppression and nullification laws are still on the books and more are being passed. According to the Department of Homeland Security, white supremacy is the greatest terror threat to the United States.
African Americans are 13% of the U. S. population but are 27% of persons killed by police and 38% of persons incarcerated in the prison system. 19.5 % of black Americans live in poverty compared to 8.2% of whites.
It is difficult to see how African Americans “benefited” from slavery in America.
The NAACP continues to fight for the rights of ALL people. If you would like to join the Hancock County Branch of the NAACP or need to renew your membership, email us at hancocknaacpnews@yahoo.com or call (228) 332-0526 to request an application.
The Branch monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at Morning Star Baptist Church on Sycamore Street in the Bay at 6:00pm and are open to the public.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.