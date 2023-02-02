Carter Godwin Woodson was an American historian, author, journalist and the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He was one of the first scholars to study African-American history.
In 1926, Woodson chose the week of February 7, 1926 for Negro History Week. He chose February for meaningful reasons: the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. Black History Month was born in 1976, expanding the week-long celebration to a month. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, and called upon the nation to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Every February, we challenge American hypocrisy --- how a country that touts inclusivity and diversity remains ignorant of its painfully racist past and the contributions of the people it enslaved. Ultimately the goal is not only to challenge American history once a year, it is to constantly seek our true identity and history every day. By reaching this goal we can truly attain freedom. Woodson’s book “The Mis-Education of the Negro” critiques the American educational system for failing to provide appropriate teachings on Black people in the United States.
African American Studies became a part of higher education in the United States in the late 1960’s following a protest by black students at San Francisco State College in 1968. By 1971 more than 500 programs, departments, and institutes were founded on 4 year college campuses. Black Studies initiatives were added at many high schools and community colleges. Today approximately 500 colleges and universities offer graduate and undergraduate programs.
In order to accurately teach the history of centuries of enslavement in our country, we must be honest about the system and conditions that supported slavery. We must acknowledge the fact that our founding fathers, some of whom were slave owners, defined the right of freedom in the Constitution while they continued to deny that right to all human beings through the subjugation and ownership of black people.
We must also be honest about white supremacy, Jim Crow, and systemic racism. The thorough acknowledgment and acceptance of our past is the key to ensuring success in our future. Only then will we, as a country, be able to continue to strive toward our goal to form a more perfect union.
If you would like to join the Hancock County Branch of the NAACP or need to renew your membership, email us at hancocknaacpnews@yahoo.com or call (228) 332-0526 to request an application. The Branch monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at Morning Star Baptist Church on Sycamore Street in the Bay at 6:00pm and are open to the public.
