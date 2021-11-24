Editor’s Note: The following was written by Bay St. Louis native and recent Constance Cares for Cancer beneficiary LaChina Ozment documenting her leukemia journey.
I was born and raised in Bay St. Louis and attended Bay High School.
I obtained high standards in academics, such as completion in the top 10 percent of the class, Who’s Who Among America’s High School Students, National Honor Society inductee, and I played ten years of fast pitch softball, and five years of basketball.
I was a member of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church’s Youth Organization and was involved in other activities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast until I left to attend Mississippi State University (MSU) in August 1993.
While attending MSU, I was offered an opportunity to participate in the Junior Fellowship Program at the John C. Stennis Space Center (aka “NASA” National Aeronautics And Space Administration) and spent my first two years of college Christmas and summer breaks working as an engineer-in-training with the Naval Oceanographic Office, which was educationally, financially, and socially rewarding.
While in the Junior Fellowship Program, another opportunity became available.
NASA was one of the companies partnered with MSU’s Cooperative Education Program, so I applied and was accepted.
The objective of this program was to give participants more “real world” experience and an advantage upon graduation, even though it added two years of schooling, on top of a four-year degree curriculum.
This program afforded me the opportunity to travel overseas to Paris, Africa, the Middle East, etc. as a computer engineer and a hydrographic surveyor.
It was this opportunity that gave me a love for traveling the world, and an in-depth passion to share what I experienced through the lens of a camera.
I enjoyed being healthy and fit after years of being an athlete. I was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and the National Society of Black Engineering.
After the completion of the co-operative education program and beginning a summer internship with a fortune 500 Company, an unexpected adventure of a lifetime occurred.
I became a full-time mother in order to fulfill a family need, and started raising my brother’s nine-year-old daughter while still being a full-time student and working part-time.
It sounds like a lot, and it was, but I was grateful God gave me the support of my Mother, God family in Starkville, close college friends, and sorority sisters.
I will forever be grateful as they made it happen for me.
After what I like to call the “Grind Years,” in which I searched for a position in my field of study, while continuing to work two jobs at the mall, working for a call center, and applying to F.B.I., I finally landed a high-level, six-figure salary as a systems engineer and life was lovely for years.
Then a major change came, the fortune 500 defense contractor sold the sector where I worked without any warning.
About six months later, another blow hit, I was terminated for no wrong-doing of my own, but because of company politics. I was awarded unemployment by the company. I was truly faultless and corporate politics is a real thing.
A few years later, the LIFE BLOW happened to me and it’s still blowing in my life today.
In August 2015, I was visiting Bay St. Louis, tasked with completing a few interviews and setting up my “Hurricane Katrina in Black & White” exhibit with the assistance of Gena James.
The exhibit was a body of never before seen moments captured during and after surviving Hurricane Katrina with my family and community.
It was displayed in the Hancock County Library System for the month of August, the memorial of Hurricane Katrina’s tenth anniversary.
The leukemia diagnosis actually prevented me from participating in the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting where I was scheduled to present my exhibit. The chamber honored me as the artist/photographer. My mother, Shirley Tillman, stood in to represent me and had a blast meeting new people and celebrating with members of the community.
I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is typically found in children ages two-to-eight-years old; I was 40.
I displayed no symptoms of the disease. During my run regimen, I thought I pulled a muscle the week before leaving to set up the exhibit. Being a trained athlete for so many years, I began nursing the muscle with pain medicine as needed, hot and cold press, leg elevation, and rest.
After a week of treating my leg and completing my tasks in Bay St. Louis, I stopped in Memphis, Tennessee on my way back to Colorado.
I spent the night and woke up the next morning with a swollen leg and extreme pain. We quickly decided that I needed to go to get my leg examined.
The urgent care doctor took blood tests as is standard practice on patients.
That Sunday, the doctor called and told me that I needed to come back for a follow-up instead of traveling back to Colorado.
Monday is when the blow came.
After the initial diagnosis, I was in disbelief.
“This isn’t right, this isn’t happening to me. It’s a mistake,” I thought.
No one who saw me believed it could be possible because I looked so healthy.
The urgent care doctor said my white blood cell count was 65,000.
The oncologist I was referred to decided to redo all blood tests.
After completing the tests, the oncologist confirmed that my white blood cell count was now 45,0000. The number wasn’t the issue, it was the fact that they were immature cancerous cells.
I was immediately given a bone marrow biopsy, and a day later by 5 p.m., I was undergoing chemotherapy.
Upon entering the hospital, I was given a room to get settled in. Hours later — after receiving pre-chemotherapy medication, Rituxan — my throat began to close after taking a bite of my mom’s hamburger. Definitely not a good start.
My mother spent the next 23 days with me while I underwent treatment in the hospital waiting for my white blood cell count to be high enough to have an immune defense system so my body could defend itself from the smallest amount of bacteria that could potentially kill me.
The number 23 is notable because when my Aunt Madea called to check on me, she told my mom that her great Aunt Emma came to her in a dream and said to instruct the family to pray around me every day and recite Psalm 23. My mom or my husband, Joseph, would lead the family in prayer daily.
One day I woke up feeling pretty good, talking to Mom, and writing in my journal. God said to me, “count how many days you have been here.”
My oncologist entered the room and said, “Are you ready to go home? Your counts are high, and you’re being discharged today.”
We were happy and smiling. Of course, my response was, “YES!” and a huge smile on my face.
After the oncologist left, I proceeded to count, then shared with Mom my new revelation. “Mom, today is Aug. 21, 23 days since I was admitted into the hospital,” I said.
We both were in awe of what God showed Madea through my great aunt in her dream.
I said to mom, “God should have told Aunt Emma to tell Madea Psalms 14, then I could have gone home in 14 days instead of 23.”
We both burst out laughing.
On Dec. 15, 2015, I underwent a stem cell transplant, which was seen as the best process for me to be cured from ALL.
I was favored because God ensured that I had willing biological sisters and brothers to be my possible donors.
Jetson was the first tested and was a half-match. For me, it was the best match because my medical staff was in the position to be proactive (act before something may happens) rather than reactive (respond after something happens).
For three years, I worked on getting better. Though my journey to complete healing has been tough and difficult, and still ongoing, the worst part of this leukemia journey for sure has been recovering from the stem cell transplant.
I couldn’t be around anything or anyone but my Mom and Joseph for the first 100 days after the transplant because it’s the most likely time my transplant would have failed.
It was six months or maybe more before being able to be around toddlers and babies, which for me felt like forever. It was over a year before I was approved to go to church again, which felt like an eternity.
I had to take 36 pills a day for more than one-and-a-half years and was also diagnosed with temporary diabetes due to the medications.
First, this typically happens at the beginning of one taking so many medications, not two years after. I’m still dealing with it today, so it isn’t temporary for me anymore.
I’ve experienced so many other side-effects, the largest amount caused by medications.
From initially having to learn to walk again, to walking, to waking up one day and can’t walk anymore and bed-ridden for weeks, then to waking up walking fine to fatigue again.
Symptoms got so bad and unexplainable, I was referred to a neurologist.
He added medications. Then I began to fall without warning and experienced blackouts.
After months of tests and treatment, the neurologist said I passed all tests and there was nothing wrong with me neurologically.
Ok, I told the doctor to stop and that I wasn’t taking any more medication unless it is directly related to remission of ALL or I am having a reoccurring symptom.
Joseph and I prayed and that day I went from taking 36 medications to approximately six daily.
For a while, I enjoyed just trying to get back in the swing of things and traveling again.
I wasn’t well enough to go back into the workforce, no matter how badly I wanted to be back in my career.
It was good only dealing with more subtle symptoms like having to wear a mask, nausea (I couldn’t lay flat at all for years), occasional fatigue, and my skin breakouts caused by Grafts vs. Host Disease.
In June 2020, I started feeling bad again. My stem cell transplant had failed.
I couldn’t believe it and all I could think was, “I thought God healed me! I thought God healed me! This can’t be!”
When I was admitted into the hospital, COVID-19 was out of control and people were dying. The hospitals were filling up all over the world, including the six in the Greater Memphis Area. It was two days before I could get a room in the hospital on the oncology floor and I couldn’t have any visitors due to Covid-19 hospital protocols. It was tough for me, and I cried and cried. The members of the five different medical teams would cry with me. It was a very sad time for me.
I was given chemotherapy treatment. The method used removed the 45 percent blast of leukemia in my bone marrow, yet was too strong, so it caused a subdural hematoma on my brain and I had to undergo emergency brain surgery to drain the fluid off my brain.
That turned my hospital stay into 45 days in step-down ICU. I lost 40 pounds and I only remember about five days of my entire stay. My oncologist said he sat with me every day and talked to me (hoping I was ok, I’m sure).
My Mom came to our home to help Joseph care for me after I returned from the hospital.
She was rubbing my temples for me and rubbed my head, then said, “China, your head feels soft like a pillow.”
I touched my head and it did. I had my follow-up the next morning with the brain surgeon who performed a CAT Scan. The scan confirmed another subdural hematoma had developed. So, I had to have another brain surgery to drain the fluid again. I also had a preventive brain procedure to prevent another from developing. So far, so good...
After recovery, things were going smoothly. I just fell right back into living and picked up with the plans I had for career, travel, and expanding our family. The year played out good, I had a wonderful Christmas season and Happy New Year, and all was well until July of this year.
I started experiencing weird and unconnected symptoms, such as losing my hearing, blurred vision, painful muscle spasms in my body, and severe constipation for months.
I went to the emergency room six times in two-and-a-half weeks.
In September, my oncologist decided to perform a lumbar puncture (aka Spinal Tap) to rule out any chance that the leukemia was coming back.
On Sep. 17, I was at an optometry appointment to have my eyes checked as a follow-up to the last ER visit the previous evening. I sat in the waiting room with my mom in a wheel chair, unable to walk.
My oncologist called me and said, “I hate to contact you like this and with you not being in my office or at home, but it’s urgent. The leukemia is back, it’s not the news we wanted to hear, but it came back in your spinal fluid. I need you to leave the doctor’s office and go to ER in that hospital to be admitted to the oncology unit to prepare to undergo chemotherapy planned for you to remove the leukemia for good this time.”
I didn’t cry. That would be an understatement in my describing my behavior. I yelled and sobbed uncontrollably in my mom’s arms like a toddler getting disciplined for the first time in public. Tears of pure unbelief, shock, hurt, and confusion engulfed my entire being.
I was devastated the stem cell transplant had failed yet again. I was ready for anything and everything to be wrong but not to hear, “leukemia is back.”
It was nothing less than pure devastation. What did I want to do? Nothing. Nothing at all.
After another 24 day stay alone with no visitors until the last few days, the hospital allowed one visitor for three hours a day.
I had chemotherapy through a device called an ommaya reservoir that had to be put in my brain to enable access to treat the 35 percent blast of leukemia found in my spinal fluid.
After that, I had three negative results from spinal taps. Finally, NO MORE LEUKEMIA!
After the hospital stay, I just wanted to go to the beach, hang out with my nieces and nephews, and go dancing before my final round of chemotherapy, which would include a five-day stay to rid my body of the unexpected one percent of leukemia that was still in my bone marrow.
Joseph and my family came through for me. I had an amazing weekend.
Oh, and as a nice surprise, I was invited to participate in the 2nd annual parade for cancer awareness and was one of the people asked to share their journey thus far. I was also one of the beneficiaries of the “Constance Cares For Cancer” organization founded by her son, Michael K. Joseph. We were given a financial gift, certificate of bravery, and more.
The community, along with community leaders near and far, partnered to bless survivors and celebrate the lives of many loved ones and friends that are no longer with us.
One day prior to my Oct. 25-30, 2021 hospital stay, I was full of anxiety because I just didn’t want to feel bad again. I didn’t want to get sick while having another round of chemotherapy.
I called Connie Lyons, my spiritual mother and pastor at King’s Kitchen, very upset and sharing with her that I didn’t care about going through the process. I just didn’t want to feel bad anymore.
She said the Lord told her that I would not be sick or feel bad at all. I would actually feel great and minister to those — nurses, doctors, nursing assistants and more — that were in a position to care for me.
The days would go smoothly. ALL TRUE! Actually unbelievable and I was in disbelief as the days were passing.
I’m still so grateful to God to have undergone chemotherapy and not felt bad at all. It was my best hospital stay ever!
So you are likely wondering where am I now? What’s going on with me?
As l’m writing this, I’m in a bed at Methodist Le Bonheur, a Germantown hospital near Memphis, TN. I had been feeling very fatigued over the weekend.
On Monday morning, I decided to go to the ER. After being evaluated, it was determined that I needed two transfusions. My blood and platelets count were low.
I completed the plasma transfusion and was over two-and-a-half hours into the blood transfusion with only twenty-two minutes left when I had a reaction to the O+ donor’s blood. The transfusion had to be stopped. Yes, I ended up having a successful blood transfusion. On day six, I received approval to be discharged. So, my journey continues...
Guys, thank you for your ongoing support. It is immeasurable.
