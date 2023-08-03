The Sea Coast Echo recently ran an article regarding the ongoing judicial proceedings aimed at determining if the Diamondhead Property Association (POA) may collect dues from Diamondhead residents in order to maintain the many Diamondhead Amenities. While no one can say for sure, this article is my own personal opinion of what MIGHT happen IF the POA were to be denied the ability to collect dues. This opinion is based on my years of association with the Diamondhead POA as its President, Board Member and participation in many Committees. While there are many unknowns, what we do know is that each of the Amenities currently requires financial support from dues money to maintain operation. Residents of Diamondhead and Hancock County should be at least minimally aware of what could (emphasis COULD) happen over the long term if the POA were denied the ability to continue funding the Amenities.
The Diamondhead Amenities consist of an airport, marina complex, tennis facility, two golf courses, four swimming pools, an indoor meeting building and a large restaurant/bar/entertainment/meeting facility called the “Country Club” as well as walking trails, an outdoor meeting facility and a large amount of well-maintained open land. Along with safety and a well-kept, wooded hilly environment, the Amenities are a major reason people move to Hancock County and the City of Diamondhead. Not only do the Amenities support Diamondhead home prices and home sales but most people are not aware that the DH POA is one of the largest employers in Hancock County by providing well-paying jobs with medical and retirement benefits to about 70 full time Hancock County residents. As many as 70 part-time workers are also employed. The Amenities also generate a fairly large amount of business for local hardware, vehicle and other Hancock County businesses.
The Amenities are estimated to be worth well in excess of $20MM. Collectively, they cost about $9MM/yr. annually to operate and maintain. About 50% of the operating cost comes from use fees and food sales. The other half, roughly $4.5MM/yr., comes primarily from dues paid by the DH land owners. (A single Diamondhead landowner annual dues are $646.) Thus, IF the courts deny the POA the right to collect property dues, then what happens? Actually, no one really knows at this point. However, if insufficient money is available, the likely answer is that the POA will have to start shutting down and/or disposing of Amenities.
The POA can, and has, disposed of properties in the past. After the City of Diamondhead was established in 2010, the POA transferred all streets and drainage to the City under the rules governing its operation. This transfer of operations amounted to about 35% of the POA. Thus, a pattern or process for shedding Amenities has already been established.
The following is strictly “speculation” as to what MIGHT happen to one or more of the Amenities IF the POA finds itself with insufficient dues income to keep one or more of the Amenities in operation. Note: The Amenity operating costs noted come from the POA 2022 Annual Cost report (available On-Line). The costs shown do not include overhead costs such as insurance and capital costs, etc. and as such, the dues funding needed to keep operating is actually somewhat higher. However, for this speculative piece, the estimated dues support needs are sufficient.
Four Swimming Pools, Play Areas and Tennis Courts. These facilities require about $450,000/yr. of dues money from about 700 property owners to keep in operation. Without dues, would first have to offer to Purcell Corporation. (Note: The POA’s Agreement with the original DH Developer Purcell Corporation requires that he has the “right of first refusal” for any property the POA wishes to sell or give away.) Assuming Purcell Corp. would not want these facilities, the next possibility would be to give these facilities to the City of Diamondhead. If the City were to take over these Amenities, they would very likely have to increase City taxes to pay for their operation. If the City were not interested, then all these facilities would probably be “bull dozed” and returned to vacant land in order to eliminate any remaining maintenance and insurance costs for which there would be no dues or other funding available.
Airport – This facility costs about $60,000/year to operate including FAA required periodic resurfacing. If Purcell Corp did not want to take over to operate or convert to a potential industrial area, then the Airport might be offered to the Diamondhead residents who use and store their airplanes there. If they did not want it, it might be offered to the Stennis Complex as an auxiliary to the main airport. If Stennis did not want it, then it would probably be shut down, lights and buildings removed, and all maintenance cease.
Marina & Restaurant – These facilities require about $100,000/year dues money to operate and maintain. If Purcell Corp. did not want these facilities, could possibly offer them to the business that currently rents and operates a restaurant at this location or any other business that might wish to benefit from I-10 exposure. In the unlikely case that no one would be interested, the docks, marina and restaurant would probably need to be dismantled and all insurance, maintenance costs cease.
Community Center – This facility requires about $70,000/yr. dues money to operate. Assuming Purcell Corp. does not want this building, offer it to the City, probably as a recreation hall as it is now used. City operation would probably require additional taxes. If no city interest, probably bull doze the building and return the circle to well-maintained land in order to meet City Ordinance requirements.
Golf Courses – The two courses use about $130,000/yr., (including capital) dues money to operate. Many possible options. Might consider shutting down one course and giving the other to a DH group of golfers to operate, maintain and use daily. Which course to shut down would probably be highly contentious since homes on either course have higher value than non-golf course homes. It should be noted that shutting down any course would still require money from the City to meet FEMA storm drainage requirements. Further, there would be no funds available to cut and maintain the course which is shut down forcing considerable amount of land to return to natural underbrush. Finally, there is the possibility of a developer obtaining the unused course land, running a street down the middle, and building homes on the abandoned course land. This would require re-zoning however.
Country Club – This Amenity is supported by about $500,000/yr. dues money to operate. Assuming Purcell Corp. does not want, POA could offer the facility for sale as a restaurant. Considering its high operating cost and its location, would probably be difficult to sell. The City’s ordinances and state insurance requirements would make simply walking away from the facility unacceptable. In short, this building and its accessories would probably have to be dismantled at a considerable POA expense.
In summary, if the courts limits or eliminates the Property Owners Association ability to collect dues funds that support the Amenities, it behooves all of us in Diamondhead and in Hancock County to at least have some understanding of just what the real-world ramifications might be. Lloyd Ramirez, POA President 2004-2006
