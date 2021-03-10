Whenever I think of the phrase “good old days,” the four-part harmony of my dad’s barbershop quartet plays in my head.
“Good ol’ days, good ol’ days. Bring them back once more.”
For my 55-year old self, the good ol’ days are represented by my childhood memories of an English muffin at the lunch counter at Zayer with my oldest sister, Cindy, or stopping at John’s Dairy Bar while my 2nd sister Diane was working and getting a soft-serve twist cone. The good ol’ days when a cheeseburger, small fry, and a small Coke only cost $1.10 at McDonalds. If I looked into my early adult life, the good ol’ days would be paying $100 for groceries at the Commissary every two weeks, or a carton of cigarettes for under $10.
This reminiscing was brought on today when a local woman and her granddaughter stopped by the Sea Coast Echo looking for an engagement announcement form. It has been a while since engagement, wedding, and birth announcements were commonplace in newspapers, but we managed to find a form that she could fill out and submit to our paper for publication.
What is more local than engagement, wedding, and birth announcements, and why have they seemed to drop out of newspapers? It could be that some newspapers started charging for that service, or perhaps the younger generation doesn’t think about the newspaper when “spreading the word.” I still have the newspaper clipping of my marriage to Paul– a local bank clipped it out and sent it to me in a card of congratulations. They did the same thing with my son’s 1st birthday ad that I placed in the (then) Clovis News Journal. These newspaper clippings will be there for my granddaughter to look at years in the future – she is only 23 months old now.
I see many postings on social media with pictures from weddings, anniversaries, and welcoming a new child – but how many of these precious memories are shared with the community in the local newspaper? Can you imagine, 30 years into the future, sitting with your child – or grandchild – scrolling through Facebook? “See how many ‘likes’ mommy and daddy got when we did a live video of your gender reveal?”
Newspapers across the globe are archived in bound books, on microfiche in libraries, and, by some newspapers, digitally. Clipping services continually scour newspapers for content that is archived and shared. At the Sea Coast Echo, we have bound copies of past issues dating back to 1932. The collection isn’t complete, unfortunately, due to flood damage during Katrina.
Shortly after my arrival to the Gulf Coast, while enjoying a cup of coffee and the morning sunshine at Mockingbird Café (the fact that it is walking distance from the Echo is one reason Cassandra Favre and I smile at work) I started talking to a gentleman and his daughter. Over the course of the conversation I discovered he had been a football player for Bay High School back in the ‘80’s and had been mentioned in sports stories in the Echo. I asked for his number and promised to text him photos of the articles. It was fun for me to browse through the Saturday papers from the fall of 1982 and 1983 and read about the games and look at the photos.
I kept my word and sent several photos and stories that mentioned his name to his phone. I like to think that seeing those old clippings brought a smile to his face and memories of his “good ol’ days.”
I began my career in newspapers almost 27 years ago. I worked for a daily newspaper with a circulation of almost 11,000. The community had almost 33,000 residents, so that meant we had a saturation of 74%. Today those numbers are much lower for print subscribers, but they make up for it with their online presence.
The drop in print and increase in online readers is common across the country. Small community papers have mostly cut back to one or two issues a week and focus on local content. Our newspaper here in Bay St. Louis is no different.
Even though we only publish a new edition once a week, we are still the source of local news and information. In 35 years, our local high school sports team can look through old papers from 2021 and read again about their great pass, the three-pointer basket that won the game, or the field goal that clinched the win. A couple getting ready to celebrate a 35th anniversary will be able to show their grandchildren the engagement announcement that was published in the local paper because the bride’s mother remembered having her own announcement appear in the newspaper and felt that sometimes, the way things were done in the “good ol’ days” should continue.
