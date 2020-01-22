Last week, you went shopping at one of those warehouse stores. It was so much fun filling up your cart with oversized discount goodies. You now have 30 mega rolls of toilet paper that equals 147 and one-half single rolls. For the life of me, I cannot understand toilet paper math, but that is probably because I was an English major. Also among your purchases are three thousand feet of plastic wrap; 50 pounds of dog food for your Chihuahua; 20 pounds of giant potatoes for a family that is now on a low carb diet; and 6 pounds unripe bananas which cost so much less than they do in your local supermarket. Fortunately, you have found places to store most of your bounty. Unfortunately, the majority of those bananas still remain on your counter and are rapidly drawing those pesky fruit flies. What is a person to do? No need to worry, I have a few recipes in which you can use those long yellow fruit that now are beginning to grow brown spots.
The first recipe is for bananas Foster French toast. I know, I did a brunch column a couple of weeks. Get over it. You can skip the bread part and serve the bananas Foster over vanilla ice cream, the way Brennan’s originally intended. Be careful when you flambe the bananas. Do not pour the rum directly from the bottle, use a metal ladle or measuring cup. Have your significant other hold a fire extinguisher if you have no experience with flambe.
Bananas Foster French Toast
2 cups half and half
4 large eggs
One fourth cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
One half teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
10 slices day old French bread, challah, or brioche cut about 1 inch thick
4 tablespoons butter
In a large skillet or griddle, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Combine the half and half, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Whisk until well combined. Pour in a square or oblong baking pan. Dip half the bread into the mixture, turning to coat each side evenly. Do not allow bread to soak because it will fall apart. Place the coated bread slices on the prepared griddle and cook until each side is evenly browned. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Add the rest of the butter to the pan, if necessary. Place the completed French toast on a cookie sheet and keep warm in a 200-degree oven while preparing the remaining bread slices.
Flamed Bananas:
4 ounces (one stick) butter
One half cup light brown sugar, packed
One half teaspoon cinnamon
3 large bananas diagonally sliced about one half thick
One fourth cup dark rum
2 tablespoons banana liqueur
Melt the butter over medium low heat in a large skillet. Stir in the sugar and cinnamon, mix well. Add the bananas, turn and baste with the melted sugar until the bananas begin to soften a bit. Remove the skillet from the heat; pour in the rum and banana liqueur. Immediately return the pan to the burner, slightly tilt it away from you, and ignite the alcohol. Baste the bananas with the flaming sauce using a long handled flameproof ladle. Serve over the French toast with syrup or powdered sugar.
Serves 5
The next recipe is fit for a king, the King of Rock ‘n Roll.
Peanut Butter Chip Banana Cupcakes
One fourth cup softened butter
1 and one-half cups sugar
2 large eggs
2 large, ripe bananas mashed (about 1 cup)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 and one-half teaspoon baking soda
One third cup buttermilk or sour milk
1 and one-half cup peanut butter chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat sugar and butter together with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Beat in bananas and vanilla until combined. Combine flour and baking soda. Alternately beat in the flour mixture and the milk. Begin and end with the flour mixture. Beat until just blended. Fold in the chips. Line cup cake pans with paper cupcake liners. Fill cups about two thirds full with the batter. Bake for about 15 to 18 minutes. Remove cupcakes from pans and cool on a wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar or frost with peanut butter frosting when cooled.
Makes 18 to 20
Peanut Butter Frosting:
One half cup creamy peanut butter
One fourth cup softened butter
1 cup powdered sugar
1 or 2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cream the peanut butter and butter together in a medium bowl until smooth and fluffy. On low speed, beat in the powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon milk, and vanilla until well combined. Continue beating for 2 to three minutes, until the frosting is light and fluffy. Add the remaining milk, one teaspoon at a time, if frosting is too thick.
Frost cupcakes at once.
If you are not in the mood to fix breakfast, whip up this quick smoothie that can be consumed on the go. Use your choice of yogurt and a teaspoon or two of instant granulated coffee can also be added to the mix so your get up and go can get up and get going.
Banana Smoothie
2 or 3 ripe bananas
1 cup orange juice
1 cup yogurt of choice
A few ice cubes
1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional
Place all ingredients in a blender, put the cover on the blender and blend until smooth.
Serves 1 or 2
I hope these recipes depleted your rapidly ripening bananas. Have a great week.
Linda is a contributing writer to the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
