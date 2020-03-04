As I’m sure the majority of my regular staff column readers know, I’m a big advocate for kidney health.
Almost seven years ago, learning about kidneys became a matter of life and death for my dad.
Now, on March 21, he will reach a huge milestone, the one-year anniversary of his kidney transplant. I know, I can’t believe it’s almost been a year either.
The month of March is also National Kidney Month, and a perfect time to get to know your kidneys and what they do.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, the kidneys “regulate fluid levels, activate Vitamin D for healthy bones, filter wastes from the blood, direct production of red blood cells, regulate blood pressure, and keep blood minerals in balance.”
The kidneys certainly do a lot to keep our bodies functioning at a healthy rate.
Kidney disease can cause “cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, weak bones, heart attack, high blood pressure, stroke, kidney failure, and anemia/low red blood cell count.”
It’s been seven years since my dad was diagnosed with kidney failure. He had to go on dialysis three times a week for almost four hours at a time.
The National Kidney Foundation defines dialysis as keeping your body in balance by “removing waste, salt, and extra water to prevent them from building up in the body and keeping a safe level of certain chemicals in your blood, such as potassium, sodium, and bicarbonate.”
Undergoing dialysis is not an easy feat, but a necessary and life-saving one when the kidneys fail.
It’s also important to know the risk factors for kidney disease and failure. Those are diabetes, family history, high blood pressure, and age 60 and older.
I have two of the four listed. Admittedly, I have not had a general health checkup in a while, but it’s on my to-do list.
The symptoms of kidney disease include, “swelling in face, hands, abdomen, ankles, and feet; blood in urine, foamy urine; puffy eyes; difficult painful urination; increased thirst; and fatigue.
Once the news broke of my dad’s transplant, I also included information about his urination. Some thought that to be too much information.
It’s not. It’s literally how your kidneys get rid of toxins in your body. So, it shouldn’t be a sensitive topic to talk about. We all urinate, except for most on dialysis. My dad was non-urinating for six years.
It was a big deal when he began again, that meant his kidneys were working.
I also think we need to stop being so sensitive when it comes to certain topics, especially about health. But that’s definitely a topic for another day.
This month is a good reminder to schedule some time to have your kidneys checked out by a physician. I know, I’m going to try and take my own advice here. I know better, but sometimes I don’t want to know.
My family history of these diseases scares me and sometimes I think I would be better off not knowing.
But, that is not the attitude I need to have.
I definitely don’t want to be on dialysis one day, even though my own genetic makeup might have different plans, no matter how hard I try to live a healthy lifestyle.
But I will continue to try and do so and I hope you will be inspired to take care of your kidney health this month and every month of the year.
Cassandra is a staff writer at the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.