The late cowboy humorist Will Rogers famously said: “I don’t belong to an organized political party. I am a Democrat.”
A lot of folks would say that little has changed with respect to that statement since the 1930s. The composition of the major parties may have changed – has changed radically. But the gist of the quip remains largely the same: the Democratic Party is still wildly heterogeneous and somewhat disorganized.
There are those who march under the banner of conservatives, but are in truth anything but, who are convinced that Democrats are all evil socialists who want to put the entire nation under some sort of communist bondage. They declare that all Democrats are ANTIFA radicals or upper-class elitists. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Democrats in South Mississippi are your neighbors. You may not know it because we have been so demonized that many won’t advertise their political inclinations. But you chat with us in Walmart, sing with us in church, work with us, hunt and fish with us. Because Democrats are normal people. They are your grocer, your mechanic, your contractor, your checkout clerk. That is not to say that Republicans are any different. Mississippians, in general and without regard to politics, are generous and friendly to a fault.
Certainly there are radical leftists who might identify to some extent with the Democrats. But they are few and far between. Far fewer than the right-wing radicals who preach racist doctrines and idolize any number of past or present dictators or would-be dictators.
Historically the Democratic Party, at least for most of the last century, has been the party of the people. Franklin Roosevelt pulled the nation, sometimes kicking and screaming, out of the Great Depression and instituted lasting reforms such as bank oversight, labor laws and Social Security. The Democrats championed public education for all regardless of ability or disability. They backed the unions, which were largely responsible for the 40-hour work week, vacation time and sick leave as well as living wages. The Democrats were behind Medicare and Medicaid. And the Lyndon Johnson administration was largely responsible for most of the civil rights legislation of the last 70 years.
More recently, despite stonewall opposition, the party has spearheaded legislation that pulled us through the worst of the pandemic, both medically and economically; made real headway in combatting and adapting to climate change; capped some crucial drug prices; guaranteed our superiority into the future in the computer chip industry; secured the rights of all people to wed; clarified the electoral process; and continued our support for Ukrainian freedom and independence.
There is a lot to be done yet. Pandemic-induced Inflation is coming down, albeit slowly. But the economy is strong – much stronger than those of our industrial counterparts. Immigration is at or near a crisis point and both parties, to more or lesser extents, have kicked that can down the road for decades. And we still face political and social divisions exacerbated by lies about past elections. Making further progress will be difficult given an opposition U.S. House with a sizeable core of radical election deniers, QAnon acolytes and just plain obstructionists. But I have to believe that there are enough Republicans still who will put state and country over party when it comes to a vote.
