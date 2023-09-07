I spent seven hours Tuesday, August 8, working “For the People” and thinking about the whole enterprise. At my age, working from 2:30 to 10:30 is much longer than a full day. But someone has to do it.
I was part of a “Resolution Board” of two Democrats and three Republicans who were there to decide on any questionable ballots cast in the Primary Election. (The whole process took until 2:00 a.m. during the last presidential election.) The afternoon task was to examine 500 early, mail-in, military, or disabled ballots to be sure signatures matched as well as Courthouse stamped authentications. (Only three were rejected). But it was tedious work as you can imagine. Then we stayed on to decide any issues with ballots from the 25 precincts of Hancock County.
The whole effort made me realize what a massive undertaking the whole election process involves. I was just a tiny, tiny part. The many minimum wage volunteer election workers were all in the Courthouse adjacent to our room, directed by the hard-working women of the Circuit Clerk’s Office. All were involved in counting all the county ballots and reading aloud the results to the assembled folks on the benches waiting to hear if they’d won or lost. And that’s not to include all the workers at each polling place, at least four, so another hundred folks. Or counting those who, as I once did, come early to test the voting machines for accuracy—doing fake trial ballots to be sure they all count each vote accurately. After that the machines are locked away so as not to be tampered with until the next day delivered to the polling place (where workers are on duty from 7 to 7 and later). But the massive effort fueled often by volunteers brought me to stark recognition that the debates over stolen elections and accurate count of ballots obscures the real point. The real point is that the two Greek words, demos and kratos, contain deep and complex issues underlying their combination into “democracy.”
The implication that “people” “rule” is really shocking when you think of it. It would be nice to think that all of us working elections were being told what to do, but down to the last most peripheral volunteer like me, we are deciding elections as is every individual voter. When our Board discovered an issue, a signature that didn’t match for example, we asked our observers, the Chairs of the County Republican and Democratic Parties, what we should do. But they were just there to oversee and be sure it is fair. Thus the answer was—”you’ve been given the guidelines, but your board alone makes the decision.” No big bosses can intervene; it is our election—the people rule.
For anyone to contend that elections are “rigged” tells me they’ve never been involved in a real election and have no idea how many checks and balances, how many individuals are involved every step of the way to ensure that elections are fair. So to imagine how one could rig an election—especially when one must multiply all the counties in all the states and all the thousands of dedicated workers all are committed to one common idea: democracy, the people rule. I was just a tiny cog in a gigantic machine, but one that values the tiny input that each voter contributes to every election.
