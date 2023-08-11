One thing that addles the mind of a big D Democrat is this: the economy, even with the Federal Reserve frequently raising interest rates, is exceeding all expectations. Despite months of dire inflation chatter in the mass media, prices are not unreasonable; employment is booming, unemployment is at record lows, and most people are doing well. Doomsayer Morgan Stanley recently reversed itself, crediting President Biden’s policies for a surge leading to its “sizable upward revision”. Yet polling shows that a majority of Americans have a low opinion of Biden’s handling of an economy that was handed to him in a shambles.
Part of that no doubt is due to the incessant attacks from the far right. Some is probably due to sheer ignorance or disinterest. But there is something more fundamental at work. Despite a trove of evidence to the contrary, many people remain convinced that Republicans are better at handling the economy. Although many stalwarts of the GOP are wont to say that government should be run like a business, government is not a business, not a commercial entity dedicated to profit above of all else.
Recessions are generally defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the combined production of an economy. The Great Depression followed the presidency of Republican Herbert Hoover. Correlating administrations with numbers from the National Bureau of Economic Research, of the 14 recessions since that time, including a 1937-38 hiccup in the depression recovery, 11 have occurred with Republicans in the White House during or immediately preceding the downturn.
It took a Keynesian mindset and a world war to get us out of the Great Depression. The end of the war brought about a housing boom and the GI Bill, which among other factors contributed to fairly smooth economic sailing under Democrat Harry Truman, with two brief postwar downturns, and Republican Dwight Eisenhower, who saw three minor recessions in 1953, 1958 and 1960.
Government spending, the perennial target of Republican politicians, began growing exponentially under Eisenhower with the interstate highway program (sold as a “defense” project and enabled by high tax rates) and the National Defense Education Act of 1958. It continued to increase with John F. Kennedy (the first to reduce taxes) and with Lyndon Johnson’s passage of Medicaid and Medicare and war on poverty. But even before Johnson, government spending more than doubled between 1950 and 1962. And while the top marginal income tax rate was almost 90 percent, wealth inequality was at an all time low and the U.S. poverty rate was cut in half.
The boom came to an end during Republican Richard Nixon’s second administration, with a steep recession in 1973-74. The Dow was down by almost half, the prime rate up over 20%, inflation at 14% and unemployment heading toward double digits. Gerald Ford took over from a disgraced Nixon and subsequently lost to Jimmy Carter, who inherited an Arab oil boycott and “stagflation” that he couldn’t overcome, ushering in the Reagan era.
Ronald Reagan presided over the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981, which lowered the highest personal income tax rate from 70% to 50% and the lowest rate from 14% to 11% and dropped the top capital gains rate from 28% to 20%. It precipitated the recession of 1981-82.
The second Reagan tax act, in 1986, further cut the highest personal tax rate, but raised the top capital gains rate, a significant tax increase. While there were economic gains during the two Reagan terms – inflation and unemployment decreased and average real income rose – there were costs as well: federal tax revenue as a percentage of GDP dropped, the budget ballooned from $74 billion to $221 billion, the national debt shot up to nearly 50% of GDP and median real wages decreased. Another recession began.
The budget situation prompted the Democratic Congress to push for a tax increase to lower the deficit.
Despite his pledge of “read my lips, no new taxes,” George H.W. Bush signed a compromise increase of the top rate from 28% to 31% and the minimum rate from 21% to 24%. That probably cost him the 1992 election. The next two recessions were during the presidency of George W. Bush, in the early 2000s and, more significantly, the “Great Recession” beginning in December 2007. That was inherited by Barack Obama and lasted until 2009. The latter was attributable to the burst housing bubble that resulted from lack of government oversight of the mortgage lending market.
The next massive tax overhaul was passed in 2017 without a single Democratic vote in the Senate and with all the Democrats and 13 Republicans opposing it in the House. It is generally known as the Trump tax cut. It did little for the shrinking middle class, whose modest tax reductions expire in 2025. But it was a major bonanza for the wealthiest Americans, banks and many corporations, whose cuts do not expire. It also ballooned the deficit from $665 billion in 2017 to $3.132 trillion in 2020 and the national debt from $671 billion in 2017 to $4.226 trillion in 2020.
Today we face problems that have been accumulating at an increasingly rapid pace for decades. Federal Reserve data at the end of 2021 indicated that the top 1% of households in the U.S. held 32.3% of the country’s wealth, and the bottom 50% only 2.6%. Three companies account for most wireless service, six rule the media, five publishers and three music corporations dominate their industries. Corporate CEOs bring in 347 times as much as the average employee, compared to 42 times as much in 1980. Something’s got to give, and Republican economic policies will only exacerbate these problems as they have in the past.
