Recently, going shopping with a list has been a bit stressful and disappointing because some of the shelves may be empty. The store managers are doing their best to keep the shelves stocked, but some supplies are slow in getting to the retailer. There are many options in the supermarket that may not be on your list. Pick up some, onions, potatoes, garlic, and tomatoes in the produce aisle, if they are available. Should the lettuce you usually buy not be available, try a different variety. If there is no lettuce, get some fresh spinach, cabbage, carrots, or broccoli. Notice I did not say kale, I have not yet reached that point of desperation. Salads are a good source of vitamins as are steamed vegetables. As you pass by the meat section and see it lacking, try some of the less common cuts. Turkey parts might be in the case along with ham hocks and assorted sausage. These can be cooked alone or included in soups, stews, gumbos, and beans. Dried beans are an excellent source of protein. There are a myriad variety of them on the store shelves. Their colors go from white to black with yellow, green, pink, and red in between. Pick up a few bags, cook them with onions, garlic, green peppers, celery, and whatever else you feel like throwing in the pot with them. Ham, pickle meat, sausage, or turkey necks are usually welcome additions to a pot of beans. Be sure not to salt them until they are almost done especially if you are using ham or other salty ingredients. If fresh vegetables are in short supply, go for the frozen or canned variety. I prefer the frozen, but there are times we purchase what is available. In addition, check the frozen section for meat. There are usually ducks, turkeys, frozen hamburger patties, just to name a few items. There is nothing wrong with cooking a turkey in March or April. Try spatchcocking it and cooking it on the grill. Dried pasta is another good item to toss into your shopping cart. If your usual shapes cannot be found, try some other types. Most of them are made from the same ingredients. Pick up a couple packages of gnocchi, a pasta made with potatoes, for a change. It cooks up in about three minutes and can be served with your preferred pasta sauce. It is also great when served with just butter and Parmesan cheese. Do not forget to visit the canned seafood aisle. Canned tuna and salmon have many uses. They can be used in salads, sandwiches, and casseroles. Prepare your favorite tomato sauce, homemade or canned, and throw in a couple of cans of tuna or salmon. Drain the tuna if it is packed in water. Do not forget the condiments. Olives, capers, jalapeno peppers, etc. are useful add ins to add texture and taste to many dishes. Get some sliced pickles or pickled green beans, dip them in egg wash and cornmeal, then fry them. Cornmeal and flour are useful staples to have in your pantry. Cornbread can be prepared in a skillet like pancakes for a diverse cooking method. If milk goes sour, you can use it in cornbread, biscuits, pancakes, or waffles. Here are a few other ideas to help you get to the end of the rainbow. Have breakfast for dinner. Let the children help you with the menu. Since they will be home for a few days; have a picnic in the back yard. Make peanut butter in the blender or food processor using roasted or canned peanuts. If you purchased some of those colorful dried beans, give them to the kids along with some cardboard and white glue. They can make mosaics for you. Be extra kind and polite to those who are working hard to make your shopping experience as pleasant as possible. They are experiencing the same uncertainty as you are. Keep in mind that this too will pass. Remember the wise words of Rudyard Kipling, “If you can keep your head while all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you…”
Linda Bigler is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
