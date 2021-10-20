The Psalms are part of what we know as biblical wisdom literature. Much of it is set against the backdrop of the conquering of the Jewish people. Many were taken as captives into Babylonian exile around the mid to late 500’s B.C.E. This was an incredibly hard time for the people of Israel. All that they had trusted seemed to be taken away. There seemed to be little hope that restoration would come. They languished in despair for years. They never forgot their homeland or their former lives, but they lived in great dread that they would never be home again.
One of the most moving expressions of their longing is recorded in Psalm 137.
“By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, and there we wept
when we remembered Zion.
On the willows there we hung our harps,
For there our captors asked us for songs, and our tormentors asked for mirth,
saying, “sing us one of the songs of Zion”.
How could we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land”?
Thankfully, not many in our cultural experience have been required to face such terrible circumstances.. However, people of all times and places can be confronted with situations which challenge us, depress us, grieve us, and take away our hope. Having to live in a strange land either physically, emotionally, or spiritually may present us with questions similar to the ones asked by the ancient Hebrews. It could be the loss of a deeply loved family member or friend. Maybe it comes with a business or professional setback. Perhaps it is that dark night of the soul when faith is tested and doubt overwhelms. However it comes, most people have known times when they wonder if they can ever find a song again. In such occasions we may ask, “How can I sing the Lord’s song in this strange and painful place?”.
In all honesty, there are no easy answers. Some problems do not just go away. Some questions are unanswered. Fears can be real. Some losses are permanent. The challenge here is not to find a way out, and it is certainly not to deny reality. The goal in such moments is to discover meaning and hope that is imagined in a new way. People do it all the time. Whether the struggle is with a debilitating illness or injury, financial trouble, relationship breakdown, personal loss, painful depression, or something else, the issue is always what we do with it. History is replete with examples of persons who have taken their worst experiences and turned them into new and unexpected possibilities.
Spirituality plays a role here.
It is not a matter of proper doctrine or the right belief system, although this is helpful for many. What is crucial is the discovery of that reality deep within us which can be the source of strength for finding new and hopeful life. It is there, and it can offer a new future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.