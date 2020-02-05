If you cry while watching Bambi or think bunnies are sweet furry creatures that deliver Easter eggs, do not continue reading. On the other hand, if you believe that Daffy Duck should have his neck wrung and his feathers plucked from his still warm carcass, you are my kind of person. I had considered another title for this week’s column, but I thought “Many a Deer Have to Fall, but It’s All in the Game” might be considered slightly morbid. Regardless of your weapon of choice, if you are a hunter, sooner or later you are bound to bring some sort of dead animal home to be gutted and cooked. Roadkill does not count; I am saving those recipes for another column. Roasted Duck 2 ducks, cleaned 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper 1 medium onion, peeled and sliced 1 apple, cored and quartered 1 bell pepper, cored and sliced 1 large orange, quartered 4 cloves garlic, minced 1 cup orange juice One half cup dry white wine 4 tablespoons honey 1 stick butter 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce 1 tablespoon cornstarch 2 tablespoons cold water Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the Creole seasoning and cayenne pepper. Rub the inside and outside of the duck with the Creole seasoning mixture. Evenly stuff the ducks with the onion, apple, bell pepper, orange, and garlic. Place the ducks in a baking pan, cover tightly and bake about 2 hours. While the ducks are cooking, combine the juice, wine, honey, butter, salt, pepper, and Tabasco in a saucepan set over medium heat. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Cook for about 5 minutes. Dissolve the cornstarch in the cold water and stir into the simmering liquid. Stir until the sauce begins to thicken. Remove from heat. Remove the duck from the oven and carefully pour off pan liquids. Increase oven temperature to 500 degrees. Brush the surfaces of the duck with the thickened sauce. Return to oven and cook an additional 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve with the remaining sauce on the side. Serves 4 to 6 Braised Rabbit 2 rabbits (about 3 pounds each), cut into serving pieces One half cup flour 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon garlic powder One half teaspoon black pepper 4 slices bacon, chopped 4 tablespoons butter 8 ounces button mushrooms, quartered 4 carrots cleaned and sliced 1 large onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced 2 tablespoons chopped fresh, flat leaf parsley One fourth cup flour 1 cup beef broth 1 cup dry red wine 1 bay leaf 1 teaspoon salt One half teaspoon black pepper Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the half cup flour in a plastic bag with the salt, garlic powder, and black pepper. Shake to combine and add the cut-up rabbit. Shake to coat rabbit with the flour mixture. In a large skillet set oven medium heat, fry the bacon is crisp. Remove the bacon and set aside. Add the butter to the bacon drippings in the pan and brown the rabbit pieces. Place the browned rabbit in a large casserole dish. Sauté the mushrooms, carrots, onions, and garlic for about 5 minutes. Add the sautéed vegetables to the casserole along with the bacon bits and parsley reserving the drippings in the pan. Add the one fourth cup of flour to the remaining drippings. Cook, stirring constantly for about 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in the beef broth and red wine, stirring until sauce thickens a bit. Add the bay leaf, salt, and pepper; pour over the rabbit and vegetables. Cover tightly and bake about 2 hours. Serves 4 to 6 Venison Stir-Fry 2 pounds venison, cut into thin strips One half cup beef broth One fourth soy sauce One fourth cup Mirin or pale-dry sherry 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes 1 teaspoon sugar 1 onion, thinly sliced 1 green pepper, cored and thinly sliced One half pound mushrooms of your choice, sliced One bunch broccoli One half cup peanut oil (about) 1 tablespoon cornstarch Combine beef broth, soy sauce, Mirin, sesame oil, ginger, red pepper flakes, and sugar in a medium bowl. Add venison strips and marinate for one hour. Remove venison from marinade. Set marinade aside. Remove the florets from the broccoli, peel, and thinly slice the stems. Combine broccoli florets and stems and the remaining vegetables. Place a wok or skillet over high heat. Add about 2 tablespoons of the oil to the hot wok and stir-fry the vegetables for 2 to three minutes. Remove and set aside. Place about 2 additional tablespoons of the oil in the wok and stir-fry the venison for 3 to 5 minutes. Putting only about one quarter of the meat in the wok at a time. Place the venison in the same container as the vegetables. After all of the venison has been stir-fried and removed from the wok, combine the cornstarch with the reserved marinade. Place in the hot wok. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add the meat and vegetables to the wok and toss to coat with the sauce. Serve with rice. Serves 4 to 6 If there are any recipes you would like to see in this column, please let me know. I have thousands of recipes, unfortunately at my advanced age, my brain is beginning to atrophy, and I am running out of ideas. There is an email address where I can be reached.
Linda is a contributing writer for the Sea Coast Echo and can be reached at lbigler67@gmail.com.
