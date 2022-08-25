Many people have serious and legitimate questions regarding the true nature of scripture. It is a book which is often quoted (and sometimes misquoted) in reference to issues which confront us in life. When a controversial subject is discussed, there might be interjected statements containing the phrase, “the bible says...”. This statement sometimes is intended to bring an end to the discussion. It is akin to the well-known bumper stick which declares, “The Bible says it, I believe it, that settles it”. The truth is, in fact, a good bit more complicated than that. Such an understanding fails to consider the rich, and at times, complex realities of the nature of scripture.
The Bible is a collection of writings compiled over thousands of years which recount a major part of the story of a particular group of people as they lived their lives and evolved in their understanding across their long history. These were the Hebrew people. They were also known at various times as “children of Abraham”, “the people of Israel”, “the chosen people”, and eventually as “Jews”. These were people who had great faith. They gave allegiance to one God. They believed that their God, whom they called “Yahweh”, would provide for them throughout the journey of life. Their stories make up what we usually refer to as “Hebrew Scripture”, or more commonly, “The Old Testament”. While they were faithful people, they were also human. They made mistakes, sometimes fell short in their faithfulness, They dealt with doubt. Sometimes their faith wavered, but they clung to the truths by which they lived. There is great wisdom in the writings of these texts. They teach, guide, and inspire us in many ways. We can learn and grow spiritually through these words.
The Old Testament is not a history book. While it does recount some historical events, they are understood and interpreted in light of faith, not in light of literal historical accuracy. Seeking to find faith by attempting to prove the historical accuracy of these ancient stories is an exercise in futility.
The New Testament, also known as “Christian Scripture”, is a collection of writings by many people across about 70 or 80 years after the life of Jesus. They provide great insight into the life of this man whose story changed the world. Once again, while there are many incidents in The New Testament which were historically accurate, this is primarily a document of faith, not history or science.
The point of all this is that the bible is a book of the spirit. It provides us with important teachings about the way we are called to live. It calls us to lives of love, charity, and forgiveness.
It cautions us against judging others, holding onto anger, nurturing revenge, seeking material gain at the expense of spiritual truth, and many other lessons about the way we conduct our lives.
It is also a book of hope. We are loved without condition; we have intrinsic and eternal value. In the words of one of the great affirmations of the church, “In life, in death, in life beyond death, we are not alone for God is with us.
