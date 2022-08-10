Spiritual writer Anne Lamott has a wonderful book entitled Small Victories: Spotting Improbable Moments of Grace. In her writing she points out that much of faith involves recognizing the idea of the Holy in unexpected places. The divine presence is not found just in the cloistered walls of a church building or between the covers of the bible. It can also be found in surprising places amid the common experiences of life.
There is liturgical validation for this kind of thinking. In the universal year of the church there are the well-recognized special seasons which include Advent, Christmas, Lent, Easter, and more. Often overlooked is a somewhat little mentioned period in the year called Ordinary Time. This is the time in which we mostly live. Too often we feel that unless we are overwhelmed by some profound spiritual experience or insight, we have missed something. In fact, Ordinary Time may also provide important wisdom if we are willing to honestly seek it. Lamott is correct in calling us to “improbable moments of grace”.
One of the memorable moments in the book comes in the early pages when she quotes from the sage writer Wendell Berry. He says, “It may be that when we no longer know what to do, we have come to our real work, and that when we no longer know which way to go, we have begun our real journey. The mind that is not baffled is not employed. The impeded stream is the one that sings.”
As a pastor across many years, it has become apparent to me that these moments of ordinary human experience can be among the most powerful times of holy encounter. When the church lady brings a pot of peas and sits silently with a friend who has lost a loved one, it is a moment of grace. When a neighbor cuts the grass of the man next door who is recovering from surgery, it is a moment of grace. When a skilled carpenter lends her/his skill to build a house for “Habitat for Humanity”, it is a moment of grace. Even sharing a few dollars, without judging, with the down and out beggar on the corner is a moment of grace.
It is not difficult to find these moments if we look for them. We can see them every day if we try. None of us can know what God looks like. Nor can we plumb the depths of divine mystery, but when we observe these moments of grace we are looking into the face of the holy.
This kind of grace is not doctrinal, nor does it subscribe to a creed. It simply embodies some of the most basic and fundamental teachings of our faith traditions across the years.
These moments tend to appear without planning and in unexpected ways. They sustain us with joy and hope, and they offer meaning to our days.
May we learn to be thankful for surprising and improbable grace.
