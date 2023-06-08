On June 9th I will observe 55 years of ordained ministry. Although during this time there have been many changes, there have always been common responsibilities which have occupied a major portion of my thinking. They include preaching/worship leadership, counseling, weddings, funerals, and administration/staff leadership. While the tasks differ in significant ways, it has always seemed clear that there is a common thread which is woven into each of them. That thread is love. The thirteenth chapter of First Corinthians amplifies the love theme by declaring that no matter what else we do, without love it is meaningless.
The Greek word for love which is operative in the text is Agape’. It implies more than mere affection or even romantic feeling, but full and unreserved commitment. Of course, the teaching of Paul in this text is intended for all of us, but it is especially critical when applied to leadership in the church. It presents a challenging, and sometimes, almost overwhelming responsibility.
In the reality of our current time the church has lost much of its influence. Other institutions and activities tend to crowd out the unique place once occupied by communities of faith. However, it does continue to be true that in the most profound moments of life many people still turn to these communities for guidance and support.
Societal changes are real, and they are probably here to stay. Belief systems and values are more diverse, and more publicly declared than at other times in our history. Even in all of this transition, one thing that has not changed is the priority of love. We all need it, and we all can offer it. The Epistle of First John boldly states that God is love, and that to love is to know God.
How, then, do we experience the giving and receiving of love? Mostly, we do it through relationships. It may be demonstrated by a kindness extended, a comforting word spoken, a sympathetic tear shared with someone who is grieving, or in numerous other acts of care. However love is demonstrated, it is important to offer love from a deep and authentic place within ourselves. Relevant considerations regarding love pertain to our motivation, our deepest feelings, and ultimately, a true desire for the well-being of the one to whom our concern is directed.
Learning the powerful implications of love takes a lifetime, and none of us ever experiences it perfectly. Sometimes our love is incomplete or inadequate. Sometimes it can be smothering and overwhelming. Sometimes we love from the most deep and sincere part of our humanity. Sometimes we find ourselves faking it. Sometimes we love unselfishly. Sometimes we love with ulterior motives, hoping to receive something in return. The good news is that in the end, love never fails. Even when we handle it with clumsiness or impure motivation, there is a power to love which can transcend our flimsy attempts and still do its work.
Love is available and effective regardless of doctrinal or philosophical convictions. We may offer and receive love from those who are like us, and from those who are very different. Love is the ultimate path to healthy living. It can save us if we give it a chance.
