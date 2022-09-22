TIt is very likely that many of the people who read this column (the writer included) would be counted among the middle or upper economic segments of our society. Most of us do not spend our days wondering if we will be able to feed, clothe, and provide shelter for our families in the future. While we may not think of ourselves as affluent, most of us are not nagged by the concern that our children may go to bed hungry tonight. This reality provides us with a beautiful blessing which can easily be overlooked, or which fails to consider the harsh truth of a large part of our culture.
One person, who was a faithful churchgoer, was confronted with the implications of these circumstances. His cavalier reply was, “That is their hard luck. I have been luckier”.
The Judeo-Christian understanding of spiritual truth takes a much different position. This tradition calls upon its adherents to not only have compassion for, but to actively work for, the betterment of those who are marginalized. One need not look far to find validation for this notion in the Hebrew and Christian scriptures.
The ancient writings of the Psalms, the powerful words of the prophets, and of course, the foundational teachings of the gospels and epistles all point to the great compassion of God for the poor, the destitute, the sick, the prisoner, and the stranger.
These are not isolated teachings. They represent the heart and soul of spiritual insight across the centuries.
Of course, we are all human. We carry within us a natural inclination toward self-preservation. It is common to recognize in ourselves and others the tendency to act in ways which benefit our own interests, even at the expense of those who may be less fortunate, powerful, or articulate. This being the case, the challenge of discernment and compassion rests upon those who hold the capacity and influence to work for good.
Sometimes this positive effort may come at a cost to those who are most privileged. At other times the benefit is distributed across the population. The measure of faithfulness to spiritual validity is not “How will it impact my life?”, but “How will it be a blessing for the least among us?”. That is a challenging standard. Few, if any of us, live up to its highest calling.
What we can do is try. We can also be mindful and prayerful regarding the holy claims upon our own lives.
We can commit ourselves to the courageous words of the Apostle Paul who declared, “I have fought the good fight; I have finished the course; I have kept the faith”.
We will never do this perfectly. Paul did not either. But we can, as he did, try to live our lives in rejection of total self-interest, and in favor of love over hate, compassion over indifference, hope over despair. That can lead us to life.
