There are many kinds of meaningful work which are important to the vitality of our communal life. Sometimes work is done at a desk or in front of a computer. Other times it is done in the blazing sun in an open field. Some work takes place under the earth in dark mines or beneath city streets. Wherever work is done, when it is honest and honorable, it is worthy of praise, and it contributes to the welfare of humanity.
It is appropriate that we have a national day of observance to recognize and pay tribute to the work that people perform, and to those who perform it. It is also important to support policies and practices which acknowledge the contributions made by those who keep things moving.
Too often our culture is motivated and guided by some whose intent it is to take advantage of those who actually do the work. It is unjust when corporate greed results in executive compensation which can be hundreds of times that of the workers who deliver the goods. Fairness, workplace safety, adequate medical care, and decent retirement benefits should be seen as basic expectations rather than as generous gifts from benevolent masters.
We need the contributions of all. There are visionary leaders, and they are important. There are innovative managers, and they provide great value. There are the many workers in the trenches, and nothing of substance would be accomplished without them. The point, of course, is that we need each other. Too often we lose sight of that truth in the stunted vision of self-interest.
The Christian scripture makes the noble declaration that “the laborer is worthy of his hire”. It was true when it was written over two thousand years ago, and it is still true today. It is really a matter of mutual respect. It represents an awareness that all are important, all make a contribution, and all have worth. This is a spiritual reality. It is as old as the human family. It is present in some way in most of the religions of the world. It recognizes human value. Sometimes we do this well. Sometimes we do not. Some religious traditions are more advanced in this regard than others. All of us are called to the high goal of placing value on humanity. An observance of Labor Day is one small way of doing that.
I am thankful that our nation has set aside a day to honor those who do the work that is needed. During this week may we pause to remember and whisper a prayer for those whose work makes our lives better.
