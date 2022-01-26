There is a significant text in the 17th chapter of the Gospel of John in which Jesus prays for the unity of his followers. His prayer is that “they may all be one”. It is a meaningful prayer given from the lips of Jesus in the text.
Is it realistic to pray for unity among the people of God? Two thousand plus years after this prayer was recorded Christians are sadly still not as unified as he prayed. In our time we witness great division among members of the Christian faith. Theological differences, difference in religious practice, disagreements regarding the essentials of the faith, lack of agreement with respect to human behavior, disagreement on sexuality, who belongs and who does not, and other issues seem to combine to make that ancient prayer a distant dream. It would change our world if people of faith could find unity of spirit even in the absence of unity of thought.
It is not likely that unity will be achieved through doctrinal agreement. Nor is it probable that common practice or behavior will become reality. There are just too many opinions regarding authentic faith for us to become one in those areas.
Our hope is that we might become one through the recognition that the love and grace of God is universal. These ideas are intended for all. Not one of us is beyond it, and even if we cannot agree on the details, perhaps we can agree that the truth of that love has profound potential to unite us in the noble attitude that we all are equal in the divine presence. Where we stand on social issues, politics, or behavioral questions pale in comparison to our trust in that spiritual reality that there is a universal hope toward which we strive and which binds us together in a caring community.
The key is tolerance and the recognition that when we do not agree, we can listen with a sincere desire to take each other seriously.
When we are at odds on the issues, we can be respectful of differing positions. One of the most challenging realities of our time is our tendency to talk at others, rather than to them. Although we may never find full agreement, we can acknowledge the dignity which is present in every human life. If we could learn the simple lesson of understanding and seek to incorporate it into every interaction, we might be surprised what a difference it could make in life. It is sad to see long-term relationships and family bonds severed over differences which are real but probably not ultimate.
It is possible to commit to healing in the face of difference. We can own our opinions while respecting those of others.
We can seek a holy presence which binds up wounds and forgives past hurts.
It likely will not be easy. Challenges will continue to be present, but we can and must move toward the fulfillment of the prayer of Jesus. To fail to do so will destroy our society.
