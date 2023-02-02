A few weeks ago, I received a message from a friend in another state. She was seeking guidance on the matter of human sexuality. She was troubled by the controversy within the church on the subject. She wanted to understand what the bible has to say, especially regarding homosexuality. The following is a summary of my response.
The book that most people refer to as The Holy Bible is a collection of ancient writings the oldest of which came from several thousands of years ago. Even the most recent were written about 2000 years ago. It is not, nor was it ever intended to be, a rule book for life where we can simply look up the answer to any question. In fact, rabbinical interpretation is as old as the Judeo-Christian tradition. Such interpretation has always informed our understanding of spirituality.
Personally, I have grown to appreciate the bible more as I have studied its origin and context. Reading, studying, and meditating on it have become some of the most treasured parts of my spiritual journey. However, this is not the same as seeing it as a literal document. It is true that the bible says very little about specific sexual identity. It does contain some vague references to certain sexual behaviors. The writings of Paul include some of these, but Paul could hold strong opinions about many things. The four gospels included in the bible make no reference of Jesus ever commenting on homosexuality. Probably most of the biblical writers held views on such matters which were pretty compatible with those of their time. We do find incidents in which Jesus treats people who have strayed from accepted norms with kindness and compassion. His basic nature was one of acceptance, love, and grace. That is an example which is compelling. Accurate reading requires an awareness of the time, setting, context, and even the language in which it was written. A basic mistake is attempting to apply 1st Century understanding to 21st Century reality. To do that would be to live in a flat earth understanding of the world in the face of modern scientific and social knowledge.
As has often been mentioned in this space, the love of God is the central truth of scripture. This is found in various ways in the totality of the bible from Genesis to Revelation. The healing, forgiving ministry of Jesus is the highlight of this insight. Yes, there are moments of judgment, and even violence, but these are always tempered by the great love of God. Many years ago, I determined to stake my life on that conviction. I still do.
The question of human sexuality must be considered in light of profound faith in the love of God. When I meet people whose sexuality differs from mine, I can judge them as inferior, or rejoice in them as part of the beautiful diversity of the created order. None of us have all the answers. Casual claims of absolute truth on any subject create a slippery slope which leads to dangerous conclusions. To love the bible is not to worship it. Hopefully, we will always strive to worship the God which the bible seeks to reveal. That God is love.
