It is inevitable that spiritual, theological, and ethical life will be connected to social justice issues. There is no legitimate way to reflect on questions around human relationships, equitable practices, race relations, gender issues, sexual orientation and/or policy decisions unless spiritual values are taken into account.
A recent reading of the novel “The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain (2022, St. Martin’s Press) highlights the challenges which still confront us after more than half a century of dealing with issues surrounding the civil rights struggles of the 1960’s. How do we relate to beloved family members and friends who continue to hold prejudicial views and strongly declare them in group settings? Do we speak up? Do we challenge? Do we hold our tongues? Do we try to make rational arguments? What is the best strategy for dealing with uncomfortable questions?
As is often the case, faith and ethical values continue to point the way toward helpful conclusions. These include:
*Commitment to the idea that all persons have value, and that to disregard that truth is harmful.
*Recognize that while opinions may differ, disrespect and hate are never appropriate.
*Remember that all the major religions of our country, as well as legal and social documents, embrace equality and fairness for all.
*Reflect on the teachings of many passages from the Christian Scripture which call us to welcome strangers, release captives, care for the hungry and poor, pay attention to the needs of the least influential in our society.
In all honesty, these teachings are contrary to the natural inclinations which many of us hold. Our culture has often taught us to look out for number one. The needs of those who are less influential seldom carry the weight of those who are considered to be more “important”.
In contrast, social justice, charity, and compassion form the bedrocks of spiritual values. Until we are willing to put energy and resources into serving the needs of the most vulnerable among us, we will never find our way to a society which lives in relative harmony.
One of the great truths of the human experience is that our lives are interconnected.
While each of us carry responsibility for our individual actions and attitudes, it cannot be denied that we each have impact on the surrounding community.
It is important that all of us take seriously not only our individual, but our communal responsibilities.
As is always the case, love holds the key to a wholesome spirit. We are far from perfect, but if we try to measure our actions by this noble standard, we will be on the right track.
In this season of Easter may we be reminded that love is the redemptive glue which sustains us.
