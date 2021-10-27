Psalm 51 is one of the great psalms of repentance in scripture. It is mostly regarded as a psalm of David, the famous king of Israel, as he reflects on a major wrong he had committed. He had a shameful affair with the wife of one of his military commanders. To cover his sin he sent the woman’s husband into a conflict with instructions which made it certain that he would be killed. It was an ugly scene in David’s life, and it was one which haunted the great king for the remainder of his days. He felt much guilt for his role in the situation, and Psalm 51 expresses his pain for the incident.
David recognizes and acknowledges his sin and prays for forgiveness. He longs for a “clean heart” and he recognizes that he bears guilt for his role in the incident. It is a moving and harsh moment when David admits his responsibility, owns his culpability, and prays that God might grant him grace for his sin.
The psalm presents two essential questions.
One: How do we deal with our lives and our conscience when we are part of something for which we are responsible, and we know tragedy has resulted?
Two: Where is God in the midst of this circumstance, and what is the role of faith?
The second question first. God is with us. Even though people do horrible and painful things, the grace of God is unlimited, and people are able to move beyond their guilt to new lives of hope and possibility. This does not erase reality, nor does it remove the tragedy, or even responsibility for what has happened.
It does recognize that even when there is guilt there is also grace.
This attitude is not often well received in our current world. It is important to remember that the story does not unfold in a modern context. The world was a different place in the time of David than that which we know today. In our time there would be legal issues, matters of civil liability, and personal and social accountability to which response must be made. This was not so in the time of David. He was king. No questions were asked. However, a close friend understood the reality, and he challenged David with the sin he had committed. It was in that context that responsibility before God was encountered. It is also here that David deals with his spiritual struggle.
The first question, “how do we deal with our lives in the face of such a moment?” is also important.
We must embrace our humanity. We make mistakes. We do wrong things. We harm others. It is also important to remember that our lives are not defined by the worst thing we ever did.
We may not, and probably will not, forget it, but we can move beyond it.
One of the great truths, and great gifts, of being human is that we can overcome our mistakes and failures. It is not easy, nor is it pablum for easing a guilty conscience. But it is a sign of hope.
