Accounts of events or stories in the bible are frequently examined as to their validity. Are they really true, or has literary license been used to suggest meanings which may or may not be present? Several levels of processing are required in order to address questions such as this. In reality, it is probably not possible to accurately recreate first century activity in terms of twenty-first century insight.
One of the ways that may be appropriate in responding to such questions is to recognize the subtle, but real, relationship between “truth” and “true”. Some stories may lack literal truth, but they can and do contain profound truth. Of course, for some, this is a distinction without a difference. However, the difference is, in fact, real.
We have always known this. Literature, both secular and sacred, has made extensive use of parables, imagined situations, and even humor to convey truth which is important to the human experience. It is possible, and even quite common, to depict truth through writing which expresses real situations in imaginary or fanciful content. Anyone who has ever read fairy tales to a child will quickly understand this.
The important consideration in any kind of literature is the truth which it conveys. Sometimes this truth may come through actual events, but sometimes that is not the case. The truth is not challenged regardless of the literary device used to deliver it.
Of course, the real question for spiritual pilgrims is how we make such determinations. Do boundaries exist? If so, where are they? This gets to the spiritual issue. If one needs to take everything in the bible as literal truth, that path is available to them. It is also spiritually legitimate to interpret scripture in more symbolic and metaphorical ways. Truth can be derived in either manner, and truth is still truth whether the event depicted actually occurred or not.
As one who loves the bible and reads it virtually every day, it is crucial to suggest a broad, and as complete an understanding of its content as possible. Biblical content must be understood in light of several realities. It is important to know the date of the text. This need not be a precise date, but it should be one that is within a reasonable time period. It is valuable to study the language of the text. Are there nuances of language which are part of the original wording which may not be obvious when translated? Cultural and political experience can also influence how translation is understood. Searching for proof texts to bolster a bias is likely to be more harmful than helpful.
The bottom line is that reading the bible is valuable, helpful, and spiritually enlightening. Love and respect for it is to be admired. Read it with integrity and insight. If there are questions, seek answers. If there are language or cultural issues, sort them out. It is worth the effort to not only read the bible, but to strive to grasp its meaning. There is grace in scripture, as well as hope for the living of life. May each of us invite it to bless our lives.
