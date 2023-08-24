Bible stories are a major part of the cultural landscape of American life. Even those who rarely attend church or read the bible are usually familiar with some of the stories which are to be found there. Parables, accounts of gatherings, stories of personal encounters, and more are generally known by large numbers of people. The so called “Golden Rule”, which is a moniker appearing nowhere in scripture, is widely present in the awareness of our society. Sometimes these quotes are used severely outside of their proper context, but they still have power.
In one sense, this is a plus for religion in general. It is a little like the familiar expression about publicity which declares, “It does not matter what you say about me, just spell my name right.” On the other hand, context does matter. Understanding the time, place, setting, and circumstances of a particular biblical account can make a great deal of difference in its meaning.
How then, might the serious reader of scripture approach this important task? Some thoughts might be helpful:
*Take seriously the historical and cultural setting from which the text originates.
*Pay attention to current situational realities which could help in understanding the text. (The highly respected 20th Century theologian Karl Barth once said that he studies theology with the Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other.)
*Try to locate yourself in the text. If you were in the story, who would you be?
*Read biblical texts in light of what we currently know about history, science and other academic disciplines which were not known at the time of the writing.
*Use meditation, reflection, and prayer in reflection on the text. (This will differ according to personality, prior attitudes, and other realities, but it is important.)
The texts of scripture should not be treated as a “rule book”. This is not a matter of simply looking up a rule as might be done when playing a board game or a sporting event. Scripture is inter-active. It is best read in light of the human experience of the reader. This is not the same as doing whatever seems best in your own situation. It calls for honest reflection, deep interior examination, and motivation to seek truth wherever it leads.
This is not easy. To quote a line from the movie, “A League of Their Own”, “If it were easy, everybody would be doing it”. On the other hand, it is worthwhile. It has the potential to lead us to meaning in our lives, and it offers a way to inner peace. There will always be questions, but peace is not simply the absence of questions. In the final analysis, peace is in finding the capacity to live with the questions. To paraphrase the Apostle Paul, “We may see through a glass darkly, but there is the hope of eventually seeing face to face.” May we read the scriptures with a longing for that face-to-face vision.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.