We live in a complicated and divided culture.
There are many serious issues on which people strongly disagree. Many times these issues divide families, friends, church members, and they often create painful moments of separation and alienation among people who honestly care for each other.
Demonizing others is often viewed as an appropriate approach to dealing with differing opinions.
An important question to ask could be, “what does spirituality have to offer to this critical problem?”.
Spiritual life for many is the ultimate issue. It guides the lives of numerous people. Judeo-Christian teaching is essential to much of the thinking in our national culture. What does it teach?
*God is on the side of those who have great need. The biblical witness is replete with examples of the call of God to care for the poor and the call for help to those whose lives are affected by poverty. There may be different views on how to do this, but the spiritual call to do it is clear.
*Lifting up the fallen, caring for the downtrodden, and offering hope for the least among us is
an essential element of biblical spirituality.
*Working for peace among people is a basic feature of spirituality. While war may be seen as an essential institutional need by many leaders, it is not the will of God. The will of God is for peace, love, understanding, and grace.
*Providing care and hope for the sick, the disabled, and others who are on the margins of life is a basic element of orthodox spiritual faithfulness.
*Love is the standard for people of spiritual faith. The primary question for the spiritually motivated is not “what is good for me?” It is “what is good for my neighbor?”
There are other examples of spiritual direction for people of faith. The point is not the “list”, but it is the attitude and the spirit of people.
These issues are not partisan. They are not based on economic systems. They do not conform to social or cultural norms. They flow from a centuries old recognition of spiritual values which have guided us and molded our lives. We have not always lived up to them. There is a good chance that we will fail them in the future. We are human after all, and we certainly often fail to attain the highest ideals to which we aspire. Our hope is not that we will achieve perfection. Rather, it is that we will recognize the importance of spiritual goals, be willing to work on them, and maybe most of all, enter into honest dialogue with others to look for ways to live together with respect, even when we disagree.
A quote from the ancient text of Psalm 146 may guide us.
“Who gives justice to those who are oppressed, and food to those who hunger.
The Lord sets the prisoners free; the Lord opens the eyes of the blind;
The Lord lifts up those who are bowed down; The Lord loves the righteous;
The Lord cares for the stranger; he sustains the orphan and the widow, but frustrates the way of the wicked.”
May such efforts be blessed with grace.
