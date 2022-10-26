Karl Barth, a theologian of the 20th Century, once remarked that he studies theology with a Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other. It was his way of saying that theology is informed by events which occur around us, and hopefully, those events are informed by theology. While our methods of gathering and processing information have evolved, the need for linking spirituality with the world continues.
Issues of faith and spirit remain important to many people. These considerations have an impact on the way we live our lives, think about our values, teach our children, and relate to our peers. Even those who profess no religious affiliation or claim no loyalty to a doctrinal agenda are affected. Much of our culture, many of our laws and standards of acceptable behavior, come to us from generations of spiritual influence. Yes, theology and the news of the day are intricately and profoundly connected.
Several questions and points of reflection are raised by this unlikely, yet highly relevant, merger of the sacred and the secular. They include:
* What can we learn from each other?
* How do emerging scientific and technical insights influence the way we think about our stewardship of the earth and its natural resources?
* As population expands, what are the implications of our growing proximity?
* How does our knowledge of the disciplines of physics, earth science, medicine, philosophy, psychology, and much more, affect the ways we think about our human origin and growing interdependence?
* What is implied by our increasing awareness of information when it is counter to long-held and much-treasured assumptions?
Sometimes we are conflicted. Often, we are tempted to live in denial. We may try to separate intellectual truth from matters of faith and the realm of spirituality. We studiously recite our liturgical creeds and affirmations as if they are unrelated to the real world that we know.
There is a better way. It calls us to embrace new insights while holding to truths which are inviolable. We do share the world with the whole of creation of which we are an important part. Love continues to encounter us in powerful ways, and our awareness of it is a crucial part of what it means to be human. People still need each other. Life remains a gift. Goodness and mercy are still valid principles of living a healthy life. Hope abounds, and we will always seek to provide a better world for our children and grandchildren. Most of all, there is a spiritual aspect in each of us. We can think of it differently. We can name it “God” or use other terminology. However we may think of it, we can give it space in our lives. If we do so with intent and purpose, we open ourselves to the possibility of a life of joyful enrichment.
There really has never been a better time to ponder the deep mysteries of life with both our spirituality and our intellect at hand. It is a deep and meaningful gift which can lead us to a previously unknown place of peace.
