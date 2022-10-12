Eugene Peterson, a well-known, and widely read, writer and spiritual leader, has been quoted as saying the following: “The church is composed of equal parts mystery and mess.” That sounds about right.
There is clearly mystery connected to the life of the church. It is an organization which finds its essence in the attempt to articulate, and make sense of, the profound imponderables of living a faith-based life. Simply discovering what a life of faith includes is a challenge. How does one live such a life? Is it possible to know for sure if the goal is being accomplished, or even approached? How do we discern the many nuances inherent in faithful living? Add to that the many voices which loudly proclaim certainty regarding these matters and the mystery can become overwhelming.
The very idea of a powerful and all-knowing deity which directs the world from a heavenly position can be a daunting one to many people.
The church exists amid all of this. It embraces the mystery in a variety of ways, some of which are helpful, and some can be distracting or even harmful. This is where the mess emerges. Disagreements are abundant in the life of the church. They may be structural. How will we be organized? Who is in charge? How do we resolve issues around buildings, budgets, and program priorities? And many more. Conflicts may be doctrinal. What exactly do we believe? Who gets to decide? How do we understand the nature and will of God? Of course, one of the biggest controversies is around the nature of the Bible. What is it? How should it be read? Is it a rule book, meditation tool, a guide for life, or something else? Sometimes these issues are due to strong personalities who wish to be in control. There are many moments when the church can look messy. It is often just that.
The amazing truth in all of this is that it works so often and so well. It is not always neat. It is surely not perfect (in fact, it is far from it). “Messy” can certainly be an apt description of the church much of the time. However, it has, and continues to, offer much good to the world. Hungry mouths are fed. Children are clothed, housed, and given care. Lives are transformed. Students are educated. Many of our great universities, hospitals, and charitable institutions have their origins in the church. Yes, it is mystery, and yes, it is messy. There will never be a time when controversy does not go hand in hand with the church. Some think of it as superstition, others consider it a relic of a by-gone era. Some place their focus on its faults.
The church is complicated, sometimes confusing, and often challenging. It is also a gift to our world. We can challenge it, argue with it, doubt its assumptions, plumb the depths of its claims, all of which are appropriate. We can also give thanks for it, and hopefully, support it. It is a blessing to our lives.
