As we anticipate the observance of Mother’s Day in the upcoming weekend it is appropriate to pause for reflection upon the significance of this crucial role in our cultural life. Of course, the obvious, and vital, role of giving birth is a proper place to begin. Men can never really know the depth of emotional connection which pregnancy and childbirth creates between mother and child. DNA has not defined it. Psychology has failed to quantify it. Circumstances do not alter it. The connection is profound, and in many ways, defies reasoned explanation.
Of course, life happens. Most mothers do their best to care for and nurture their young. Many do it with confidence, grace, dignity, and an abundance of love. Others struggle, falter, and leave behind a blemished record of effective parenting. In either case, the powerful relationship of Mother and child will always be an important component of both their lives.
Motherhood, like so many aspects of modern life, has changed greatly through the years of the 20th Century and now well into the 21st. Indeed, the role of women generally has, and continues, to move through an evolutionary process. The idea of females in the workforce, with very few exceptions such as nurses and teachers, was largely unknown and without favor just a few generations ago. There are still significant numbers of people who question these changes and long for “the good old days” of more clearly defined roles. Sometimes traditional biblical and spiritual understandings stand in the way of progress for women. More recently, progressive thinking with regard to sexual orientation has added another level of contention to an already contentious subject. There is still a long way to go before women are able to claim the benefits, responsibilities, and assumptions which men have known for ages.
This is a profoundly spiritual issue. It is true that much of the literature of the bible, as well as many doctrinal declarations of the church, have studiously maintained traditional views regarding gender roles. Of course, the same can be said for many areas of science, psychology, geology, technology, and other disciplines. We have learned to cling to the wisdom of our faith while expanding the horizons of tolerance and love to embrace an ever broadening scope of human relations. Hopefully, we will continue to do this with respect to gender equity so that a more fair and honest representation of women’s issues may emerge.
In the meantime, here is one husband, father, and grandfather who is very thankful for the positive contributions of wives, mothers, grandmothers, and the many influences of women in our lives. You enrich us in so many ways.
Happy Mother’s Day!
