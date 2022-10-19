The Episcopal Church produces a simple little devotional booklet entitled, “Forward, Day by Day”. It is not a profound document. It does not attempt to address every question. It does not provide absolute solutions to all the complex questions of spiritual life. What it often does is provide thoughtful wisdom and invite internal reflection on some of the issues of faith which emerge amid this harried and confusing world in which we live. I try to read from it every day.
Recently, there was a quote from the obscure Old Testament book of Habakkuk. It was simply, “The righteous live by their faith.” (Habakkuk 2:4) Although these words are somewhat familiar, few people are aware of their origin.
This brief book from the Hebrew Scripture focuses on the theological concept of theodicy which addresses the justice of God. This is a notion which often seems contrary to the reality which we observe in life. Although it is comforting to proclaim that “God is in control, and all is right with the world”, too often our experience seems to demonstrate a different reality. Bad things happen. Good people suffer. Life can be unfair. We cry out for explanations and answers. Too often they are elusive or non- existent. The writer declares that there is a divine vision for the world. He says, “If it seems to tarry, wait for it, it will surely come.”
Life can be challenging. So much gets in the way. Many times, the questions overshadow the answers. When life is hard, and hope seems distant, the temptation can be strong to give up, or wallow in self-pity. In fact, this may seem to be the only reasonable thing we can do.
The simple admonishment in this ancient text is a call to hold on. It is a bold declaration It is a promise that there is more to life than what we can see. Several hundred years later, the Apostle Paul framed the idea in a different way. He said, with absolute confidence, that “Nothing can separate us from the love of God”.
It is important to remember that we live in that hope. The witness of faith from the beginning to the present is that the world is embraced by a divine love. It goes by different names. It finds many expressions. It is guided by a variety of doctrinal claims. It sometimes is compatible with our religious dogma, and sometimes it contends with it. Love is enduring, and nothing in all of life can set it aside.
Faith is not automatic, nor is it simple. Love, on the other hand, is the one part of life which is reliable. People may disappoint us. Circumstances may confound us. Grief may overwhelm us. But love is constant. Living by faith is a possibility because of the love that will not let us go. There is nothing that any of us can do to lessen the power of love or to subtract from its impact in our lives. You are loved. We are loved. Love wins! That is a faith to live by.
