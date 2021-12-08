A recent “binge reading” of the work of Brene’ Brown has revealed a host of profound insights into how we think about leading others whether at work, at home, or in non-profit and helping communities. Brown is a professor of social work at The University of Houston. She is also a prolific author, and is a leader of seminars and workshops across the U.S. as well as in other parts of the world.
She brings to her work a healthy combination of research, common sense, and deep insight into the manner in which human beings interact with one another. Families, corporations, congregations, and even military institutions have benefited from her wisdom and teaching.
In her book, Dare to Lead Brown makes a simple, but transforming declaration. She says, “Clarity is kind”. Those two words are not often seen in the same sentence. Clarity can be a harsh concept.
It is not necessarily mean-spirited, but it can imply a lack of flexibility with little or no margin for error. The word “kind” on the other hand, is often seen as a “soft” concept. It usually carries implication of a gentle and tolerant nature.
Brown has captured something important when she combines the use of the two words into a simple sentence. Clarity is, in fact, an expression of kindness. One of the most frustrating and painful experiences that a person can have is to lack clarity in an area but still be expected to perform with competence. In that context the kindest thing a person might know could be the gift of clarity.
From a spiritual perspective recognizing that kindness in clarity is essential.
Leaders often employ the phrase, “Speak the truth in love” to guide people in the skill of human connection.
One of the most important truths that we can know is that speaking truth does not have to be harsh and punitive. Actually, it can be kind and redemptive.
An essential question for persons in positions of leadership, as well as in families, friendships and other important circumstances is “how might my communication with others be both clear and kind?”. Some of that challenge is answered in terms of tone and the spirit in which it is expressed. At other times it may be necessary to be more explicit in order to make sure that clarity is not interpreted as anger or challenge.
Human spirituality is not manifested simply in terms of being right.
It is also expressed in terms of relational generosity and a sincere desire to connect with those in our orbit whose lives are impacted by our presence.
Brene’ Brown is correct. Clarity is kind. It can have an impact for good. It can improve relationships, and it can make leaders more effective.
