As these words go to press we are just a few days from Christmas. This is the most popular holiday in our culture. People all over the world will be celebrating this day with family gatherings, elaborate meals, the exchange of gifts, and greetings of goodwill to people far and near. It is a beautiful day filled with joy, and with the embracing of love and generosity offered to our fellow human beings.
One of the most beloved of the songs which will be sung on Christmas day is “Joy to the World”. This hymn declares the hope which lies embedded in this glorious celebration. One of the verses contains the following lines:
He rules the world with truth and grace,
and makes the nations prove the glories
of his righteousness,
and wonders of his love.
The sentiment in these lines embodies the beauty and joy of this season. Truth, grace, and wondrous love are at the heart of spiritual life.
Even those who claim no particular religious affiliation, or who follow no doctrinal philosophy, often find it appropriate to embrace such ideas. It is not difficult to see that our world could be a better place if we could learn to seek truth and practice love and respect for our fellow pilgrims on the journey of life.
It is not likely that we will ever all agree on the various aspects of our shared existence on this planet. We are a diverse people. We have different perspectives. We come from different backgrounds and experiences. Life is complex, and there are often multiple ways to consider issues. These realities can hardly be denied, and they can probably not be changed. What we can do is acknowledge that diversity is not a bad thing. We are enriched by a broad spectrum of ideas.
We grow as we learn from others, even if we do not agree with them. Maybe we never will. That is where Christmas becomes relevant.
The “joy to the world” that is represented in Christmas is not that we live in a “Lock-step” ideological silo, but that we can live in a world of love and grace in the midst of our differences.
Yes, there are boundaries. It is vital that we live with respect for each other and for opinions which are foreign to our own.
As most of the world’s great religions teach us, we can love each other even if we are different. We can respect the humanity of all. We can even voice our opinions and declare our convictions with vigor. That is, in fact, what “makes the nations prove the glories of his righteousness and wonders of his love”. And that is why Christmas signals JOY TO THE WORLD. It still does.
Merry
Christmas!
