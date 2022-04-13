As these words go to press we are in the midst of Holy Week. This is arguably the most profound season in the liturgical year. It is the season upon which rests the essence of Christian theology. It recounts the last meal that Jesus shared with his disciples. From this meal comes the sacrament which the church knows by such terms as “The Lord’s Supper” “Holy Communion”, or “Eucharist”. He later offered an agonized prayer in the garden shortly before his arrest. He went before the civil and religious authorities, and he was ultimately sentenced to death on a cross. He died on Friday, which we have come to know as “Good Friday”. He was buried in a borrowed tomb. On Sunday morning as women visited the tomb they were told that his body was not present, and that he had been raised from the dead. Later several accounts affirmed that he was seen with, and talking to, many of his friends and disciples.
The Gospel of Mark, the earliest of the recorded accounts of the life of Jesus, contains the least information regarding the resurrection, and scholars now know that this was added some length of time after the original manuscript. The Gospel of John, which is the latest gospel, contains a much more detailed record of the events of the week, including a series of conversations with others. The other two gospels, Matthew and Luke, supplement the story with their own remembrances of this eventful week.
The church has developed a narrative which includes portions of all the gospel accounts, and this narrative is largely what Christian observers of our day remember and employ in recognition of the season that we know as Holy Week and Easter.
It is a beautiful story which conveys powerful truths which are relevant for all times and all lives.
Is it literally true? The answer to that question resides in the heart and soul of each individual. However, it is not really the most important question.
What is crucial is embracing the teaching of this amazing itinerant teacher from a poor and oppressive part of the world.
The essentials of this teaching are focused on love, compassion, sacrifice, service, forgiveness and hope for a world which can be filled with possibilities for good.
This defines the potential of faith. All of life would be better if actions and attitudes were measured against these teachings. Business, politics, human relationships, and even religion could be stronger if practiced in the context of these values. The calling of humanity is not to judge, but to hope.
It is not to criticize, but to look for the best in others. It is not to seek revenge, but redemption.
We still have a long way to go in this regard. This is the season which points us to it.
HAPPY EASTER!
