What does it mean to find happiness in life? Do we actually have a sufficient understanding of the idea of happiness to answer this question? Sometimes we struggle with such issues, especially as we deal with a crisis such as the Covid pandemic. We have often remarked that we will do something, make plans or share some experience once the pandemic is over. Such comments recognize that happiness or satisfaction have a fundamental connection to hope. Where hope exists, happiness is within reach. Without hope, happiness is a distant dream.
One of the misconceptions regarding the subject of happiness is that it only resides in the company of bliss and assurance. We are happy when we are secure. We are happy when we have control over our circumstances. We are happy when the future looks bright. We are happy when life is good. These ideas may be true, but they do not tell the whole story. Life is seldom so simple.
Happiness is not nearly so much situational as it is spiritual. It is much more akin to deep contentment and profound peace than it is to hilarity and empty fun. It is interesting to remember that the powerful truth found in “the beatitudes” from the gospel of Matthew is grounded in the word “blessed”. Blessed are the poor in spirit, those who mourn, the meek, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, the merciful, the pure in heart, the peacemakers, the persecuted. Weare even blessed when others speak untrue evil of us.
There can be joy and gladness even in these circumstances for there is a reality beyond such moments.
In the language of The New Testament the word “blessed” can also be translated “happy”. In other words, happiness is not simply dependent upon circumstances. It is much deeper. The apostle once wrote that he had learned to be content in whatever state he found himself. This was not blissful ignorance of reality. It was a recognition that there is more to life than the present moment, and that even when life is challenging hope is not lost.
The bible, and all of history, are replete with examples of those who have found meaning and joy in the face of adversity. The common denominator in the human condition is our tendency toward the fallible. We make mistakes. We find ourselves in trouble. We lose our way. We encounter moments which are bigger than our reasoning. We meet people who do not wish us well. Thankfully, happiness and satisfaction do not depend on any of that.
In the words of a famous Psalm, a table is prepared for us in the presence of our enemies (or our challenges).
To paraphrase the words of Joseph from thousands of years ago, that which sometimes seems intended for harm, God has a way of using for good. If we can learn that great truth, we are on the path to happiness.
