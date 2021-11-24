We are in the midst of Thanksgiving week. It is a time that is set aside in our national life for remembering the many blessings that we have received and for giving thanks. This recognition is good for us. It enriches our emotional and spiritual experience, and it allows us the opportunity to take stock of life and to remember that we are recipients of much grace.
It can be tempting to think that we are “self-made”. Many of us fall into the trap of believing that whatever accomplishments we have enjoyed are the sole result of our own doing, and that we are indebted to no others. We may become convinced that we have done it all ourselves without help from anyone. This is seldom, if ever, the case. All of us have received something. The question is whether we are willing to acknowledge it and seek to use it for the good of our ourselves and others.
As I reflect on my life during this season I am reminded of many gifts that I have received. They include:
*A good wife who manages to love me even when I least deserve it.
*Two sons of whom I have much reason to take pride.
*A beautiful and talented daughter-in-law who enriches our lives in numerous ways,
and a gifted and supportive son-in-law who provides meaning and strength to our family.
*Three grandsons who are growing into outstanding young men, and who provide much joy.
*A loving and supportive extended family from whom come many gifts.
*And, of course, valued friends near and far away who continue to influence my life for good and keep me grounded.
This does not mean that life is always easy or that conflicts and concerns do not arise. We know that sometimes things can become difficult. We make mistakes. We may act or speak without thinking, or we think in inappropriate or unhelpful ways. While this is true, it does not remove the gift of gratitude. In fact, it enhances it. It is a great privilege to have relationships with those who, even in our worst moments, will not give up on us. THAT is a reason to be thankful!
Clearly there are challenges and disappointments which will come. There are times of illness, loss and grief, relational problems, financial concerns, and other issues which confront us. Our humanity does not disappear simply because of our gratitude. However, we can look for the blessings while we face our pain. This is no simplistic response to a complex issue. The human journey is not a multi-lane highway with smooth pavement. There can be bumps in the road, and the traffic can get jammed. Even with all these realities, life is a wonderful gift. As one little girl with a serious medical condition said, “I would not have missed this for anything”. AMEN.
