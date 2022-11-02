Many people have suggested that “The Sermon on the Mount”, which is found in chapters 5, 6, and 7 of the Gospel of Matthew, is the greatest collection of teachings in the bible. It would be hard to dispute that evaluation. The author of the gospel, written sometime in the late first century, C.E., sets the collection of important sayings of Jesus in the form of a sermon delivered on the side of a mountain. It is not likely that this was an actual event, although it may have been representative of many events which took place on multiple occasions in the ministry of Jesus.
The sermon concludes with a profound illustration of the way that life should be lived. He likens it to building a house. The foundation of the house is the ultimate determinate of how sturdy and enduring the house will be. If the building is on a solid foundation the house has a good chance of standing against the storms which may come. If, on the other hand, the house is built on a flimsy and weak foundation, there is a good chance that when the winds and floods come the house may not stand.
Regardless of the religious background or doctrinal preferences which one may hold, this truth is one to be considered seriously.
Most of the encounters in our lives are relational in nature. The way we treat others, the way we think about them, the way we insist on justice toward them, the way we love them, represent the substance of a foundation for healthy living.
Of course, the question always is, “what does this mean?”. Too often we equate treating people with respect as the same as always agreeing with them or encouraging them in false or inappropriate assumptions. That is not in keeping with the meaning or the intent of the text.
As with most great teachers throughout history, interaction with others is key to the process. Jesus did not try to silence his inquirers. On the contrary he often listened to them, engaged them, and allowed them to learn and grow through the interactive process. Yes, he sometimes chastened them, or even seemed to scold them, but always in the context of loving interest and concern. He wanted them to not only learn rules, but to be transformed in their thinking.
Our current culture could use a good dose of this practice. We live in a world, and in a time, of frequent disagreement on many issues. It would helpful, and downright refreshing, if we could learn to speak respectfully with each other, hear the other person’s point of view, ask them to hear our own, and look for ways to find ground upon which we might meet and build a future. Of course, such encounters require a willingness to engage in appropriate ways. If I, as a lay person in the field of chemistry, insist on contending with a trained chemist regarding a formula, then I am not being reasonable. At the same time, the chemist should respect my humanity and offer to teach me with love and concern rather than put me down or dismiss me for my ignorance.
What a difference it could make in our world if we would strive to build our lives and relationships on the solid foundation of mutual respect rather than attempting to lay “zingers” on each other. It is something to think about.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.