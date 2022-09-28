What is you mission in life? What is the ultimate direction in which you long for your life to go?
Victor Frankl, who survived a German prisoner of war camp and became a renowned writer, once said that every person needs a sufficient “why”. He said that we can survive almost any “how” if there is an adequate “why”. This can become the ultimate challenge of life. Finding your “why” can be your most valuable work.
The “why” of life can also be understood as your mission. A mission is not a detailed plan. It may not be something that is totally worked out in the beginning. It may require long hours and even years of planning in order to be understood. This can stretch over a lengthy period of time. It may become a life-long effort. It is, however, the ultimate goal of a meaningful life. The manner in which it is approached, and the attention it is given, can become the great quest of a life well lived. It is a journey which can be challenging, but which offers meaning and purpose to life.
There is an important spiritual aspect to discovering the mission of life. The great 20th Century theologian, Paul Tillich, wrote about “the courage to be”. He believed that an important goal in life, perhaps the most important, was that of discerning and living into the essence of our being. Having identified that, it is crucial to strive for, and make application to, that essence for which we live, the goals which we set, and the work which employs us. This is the heart of the human endeavor. It is a life-long process which, when taken seriously, can have a transforming impact upon our lives. Rather than being a burden, this is a life-affirming and joyous activity.
Some questions are appropriate as we embark on such an effort. Examples include:
• What are our fundamental values for life?
• What is required in to keep these values central to our experience?
• What resources do we need?
• How might strategies be formulated to achieve our goals?
• What kind of difference can it make in life?
Others are likely to emerge along the way. The key is to apply serious, reflective, and prayerful thinking so that the process may evolve to its greatest potential.
We grow as human beings as we consider these questions, and as we embrace the importance of seeking the mission of life. We also discover that we will grow as we examine our lives in such an intentional way. This is a process of renewal which leads us to important places of peace, satisfaction, and a greater awareness of ourselves.
Reflection on, and working toward, a clear mission in life can be a rewarding process at any stage. What is your mission?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.