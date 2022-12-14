One of our sons is an Episcopal priest in New Jersey. A part of our Sunday ritual is to watch the service at his church before we head to our own worship.
A few weeks ago, he preached a sermon which held particular resonance for me.
He spoke of finding Christ and faith in surprising places. This is really at the heart of the spiritual journey.
Actually, the work of the spirit is everywhere. We often miss it because we expect it in certain venues or contexts rather than the general population and locations which make up our world.
The sermon from my son reminded me of one that I heard more than 40 years ago by another preacher. His name was Dr. Carlyle Marney. At the time that I heard him preach that sermon he was director of “Interpreter’s House” at Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. The passage that I most remember, and which has stuck in my memory across the years, is as follows:
I tend to go around corners carefully.
I never know when I am going to bump into Jesus,
in a ten dollar suit, or on a crutch, or
coming ‘break-neck’ on a bicycle.
Marney’s point, and, as I understand it, that of my son, was that the spiritual presence of Jesus is in this world. Yes, one can find him beneath the stained-glass windows on Sunday morning, and many of us do.
However, that spirit is not confined to such places. Love, grace, generosity, hope, and much more are present in the world at large. I found it in the sweet compassion of a young Adventist student nurse in Chattanooga, Tennessee where I was being treated for a painful broken leg.
I saw it in the caring faces of folks at a 1970’s rock festival as sensitive and non-judgmental people brought food, water, and bus tickets to stranded young people who were far from home. It was evident over and over again in the faces of workers in the aftermath of Katrina.
Jesus said, “I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger, and you welcomed me. I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you took care of me. I was in prison, and you visited me.” When questioned about it, he replied, “Just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me,” (Matthew 25:35-40)
This is a powerful expression of the mystery of faith. It is not about dogma, creed, or membership in a church. It is about discovering profound grace in the compassion which we offer to others.
Most of us have seen it. When we have, we have found Jesus, even when he was not expected. It can lead us to renewed life.
